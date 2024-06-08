Highlights The Neffati Brothers made a rather arrogant entrance to the cage for their fight with Eddie Hall on the 7th of June.

Their night went horrifically wrong when one of them was knocked out by the former World's Strongest Man in the third round.

Hall was making his MMA debut in the 2 vs 1 fight.

Last night’s World Freak Fight in Blackburn brought more drama and entertainment for spectators and fans alike. The Neffati Brothers had the daunting task of taking on former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall, but not before coming out over-confidently in their walkout to the cage.

The Neffati Brothers, who are more known for the social media platform TikTok, headed toward the cage while ear-cupping fans and giving the impression they were going into an easy fight against Hall, who actually weighed more than the two combined. Hall weighs 26 stone compared to the Neffati Brothers, who weigh a combined 20 stone.

Eddie Hall vs Neffati Brothers

Hall won the fight after knocking out one of the brothers

Although Eddie Hall was outnumbered by the brothers, the odds did seem stacked against them by sheer weight and height. Hall is 6ft 3in tall, whereas the brothers are both just 5ft 3in. The talk in the build-up to the fight by the brothers could have been interpreted as an attempt to big the fight up, as they expressed how they were surprised Hall took on the contest, stating he would only last about 45 seconds before wanting help or throwing in the towel.

Despite the Polish twins' huge social media presence, it provided no assistance as they were dismantled by Hall after their confident walkout. The Strongman did not hold back, and let it all out in the cage, bodyslamming one brother before attempting to do the same with the second.

Eddie Hall, who was crowned the World’s Strongest Man in 2017, was eager for this fight in particular as tensions rose in the week during their press conference, where he was slapped by one of the brothers. Hall proceeded to throw somebody at his opponents and stated that he would “knock both brothers out,” and he did exactly that.

Video: The Neffati Brothers' Walkout vs Eddie Hall

The brothers appeared to be dazed after the fight, despite not much happening until the third round. Boos and jeering sounded from the crowd to try to entice the fighters to go for one another, and that was when Hall dismantled the two. The brothers calculated an attack for the latter end of the third round and that was when one of the two was slammed to the ground. During the post-fight interview, one of the brothers said: “It must have been a good punch as I cannot remember anything. People were shouting at me from the crowd and I shouted back, 'you come and f****** him, see if you can do it!'"

This fight was Hall’s MMA debut, and it remains unclear if it will be his last bout in the sport. When asked about the difference in preparation for an MMA bout, he said: “Training has been pretty hard, it's double the cardio."

The Neffati Brothers are bound to gain more attention to their social media accounts after this fight with Hall, and the dramatic style in which they lost. This, added with the manner in which they built the fight up by slapping the former World’s Strongest Man, may lead to fans heading to their social media to find their reaction after the knockout defeat.