Highlights The European Court of Justice has ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted illegally by blocking the European Super League, allowing the tournament to potentially move forward.

A22, the main force behind the Super League, argued that UEFA and FIFA had a monopoly over the sport and abused their power.

The Super League is expected to consist of 64 teams split into three divisions, with promotions and relegations, and will be an open competition with a league phase and playoffs.

Following news that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has determined that both UEFA and FIFA acted 'illegally' when blocking the European Super League, details of the tournament's potential future format have emerged.

In 2021, after notable fan protest, the Super League was stopped from getting off the ground by both UEFA and FIFA. However, in the years since, debate about the competition has lingered on with those in favour of it, taking the debate to court.

A22 are the main force behind this and believed that UEFA and FIFA were abusing their superiority, arguing that neither should be able to run a “monopoly” over the sport. They got the verdict they wanted this week as it was ruled that the formation organisations did indeed act against competition law.

Read more: Court rules UEFA & FIFA acted 'illegally' when blocking European Super League

The decision by the ECJ is legally binding and not subject to appeal. Consequently, the possibility of the European Super League is beginning to come to light again with details about the tournament already emerging online.

European Super League format revealed

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Super League will be made up of 64 teams. Split into 3 divisions (Star, Gold and Blue) with promotions and relegations. There will be 14 games each season per team (seven home and seven away). It will be an open competition with two phases, a league and then the playoffs.

A22 statement on European Super League

A22 have proposed free viewing of all live matches in a league governed by the participating clubs rather than a body like UEFA. They have also since released a statement detailing their plan:

"This vision is based on extensive consultation with a wide range of football stakeholders across Europe and built on our core principles including participation based on sporting merit (and) no permanent members. Participating clubs stay in their domestic leagues which remain the foundation of European football. "Now that clubs can determine their own future at European level, we look forward to further engagement with a broad set of football stakeholders to achieve the objective of all great sporting competitions."

It remains to be seen just how long it will take for their plan to fall into place, and if they get support to go ahead with the league from the rest of the football world. Should the European Super League be created, however, it will naturally threaten UEFA's major club competitions, including the Champions League.