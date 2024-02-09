Highlights Knicks prioritize proven shot creation over potential, bringing in Bogdanovic and Burks to boost offense.

Addition of Bogdanovic and Burks improves three-point shooting, providing more spacing for Brunson and Randle.

While new additions are weaker on defense, Knicks rely on core players to compensate and prioritize offensive firepower for a title run.

The New York Knicks have made another win-now move. Since trading for OG Anunoby in late December, the Knicks have been 16-4, sporting the seventh-best offense and defense in the league. Despite their already evident success and improvement, they've made it clear that they're still looking for ways to get better.

On the day of the trade deadline, it was reported that they acquired Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a package that included third-year rotation guard Quentin Grimes. With this move, the Knicks indicated that they're going all in for a title run.

They've sacrificed a lot of their young pieces this year, losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Anunoby trade, and now parting ways with Grimes. But it's worth the sacrifice because the Knicks have found themselves as a team with championship aspirations.

With Joel Embiid's injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks' under-performance, the Knicks' path to the Eastern Conference Finals, and potentially the NBA Finals, has never been easier. And with new complementary pieces around budding superstar Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have established themselves as a legitimate title contender.

The youth experiment is over

Knicks are betting on veteran shot creators

One area of improvement the Knicks needed to make was shot creation. Outside of Brunson and Julius Randle, the team didn't have any other players that could reliably create their own offense. Their third and fourth leading scorers, Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo, were assisted on 75 percent and 82 percent of their field goals, respectively.

Although they have been successful in playing through Brunson and Randle, it's clear that the success cannot be sustained, at least for the rest of the regular season. Randle is going to be missing some time due to injury, and the Knicks need someone to take the load off of Brunson. Although their younger players showed flashes of potential, they weren't consistent enough on a nightly basis.

By bringing in Bogdanovic and Burks, they made the decision to prioritize proven shot creation over potential. Bogdanovic, specifically, is a great pick-up by the team because he addresses their need for a consistent tertiary shot creator.

The veteran forward is averaging a little over 20 points this season on 47 percent shooting. Although he's not going to see the ball as often as he did in Detroit, he's going to play a crucial role in alleviating pressure off the Knicks' stars.

Last season, the Knicks flamed out in the Conference Semifinals because no player was scoring consistently besides Brunson. The addition of Bogdanovic should alleviate this problem because he's proven himself to be a reliable playoff scorer. In his last two playoff appearances, he's averaged about 18 points on roughly 47 percent shooting.

Bojan Bogdanovic - Playoff Stats Since 2021 Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2021 18.1 4.3 1.5 46.7 2022 18.0 4.2 1.7 48.1

As much as it hurts to lose out on the young talent that have grown within the organization, the move was necessary to make. The Knicks have the pieces to attempt a title run, and the addition of shot-savvy veterans only bolsters their chances.

Even better three-point shooting

Six players on the roster shooting over 39% from three

The addition of Bogdanovic and Burks also meant the addition of two 40-percent three-point shooters. And this is huge because it provides even more spacing for a player like Brunson or Randle to succeed. Both of these players are excellent at slow-paced, bully-ball possessions, and the increase in shooters means even more spacing for them to take their defenders one on one.

New York Knicks - Three-Point Shooting Threats Player 3PA 3FG% Donte DiVincenzo 7.2 42.2 Miles McBride 2.8 41.8 Bojan Bogdanović 7.4 41.5 Alec Burks 5.7 40.1 Jalen Brunson 6.5 41.1 OG Anunoby 4.6 39.1

Brunson excels at getting to the rim, ranking fourth in drives per game. The addition of more three-point threats means he's going to have an even easier time attacking the basket, and it's going to result in more possessions like this.

Brunson is already averaging a career-high 6.5 assists and that number should go up now that he has more threats to pass to. Teams aren't going to be able to reliably trap Brunson, or else they risk giving up the open three.

In this possession, he's able to get four defenders to collapse on him, resulting in an open three for Anunoby.

Bogdanovic and Burks excel at catch-and-shoot threes. The majority of their threes come from catch and shoot opportunities and they're both averaging 40 percent shooting on those attempts. They're going to fit in extremely well in this Knicks roster.

Although their new additions are net negatives on defense, it seems like the Knicks are betting on the core of Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Isaiah Hartenstein to be good enough defensively to compensate.

Even if their overall team defense slightly dips, the increase in offense will more than make up for it. Bogdanovic and Burks will give the Knicks some much-needed veteran shot creators and will greatly increase their chances of making their long-awaited title run.