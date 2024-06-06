Highlights Shane Bowen's scheme could transform the Giants' defense, turning them into a top unit in 2024.

The Giants have an impressive defensive lineup with Burns and Thibodeaux leading the pass rush.

Bowen's successful history with the Titans shows potential for the Giants' defense to thrive under his leadership.

The New York Giants featured one of the worst defensive units last year and will look to flip the script in a big way in 2024.

The Giants brought in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen from the Tennessee Titans to replace former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who had a unique relationship with head coach Brian Daboll, to say the least. Bowen served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator for three seasons under Mike Vrabel.

Under Bowen, the Titans performed as one of the top run defenses in the NFL, playing sound defense with a solid pass rush to pair with their run-stuffing ability.

Bowen will look to give a huge boost to a Giants defense that displayed lackluster performance in 2023 and will be a huge factor in New York’s success this season. Though the numbers were down, the Giants have solid pieces in place defensively and will look much improved under Bowen in 2024.

Here’s how Bowen can become the biggest X-factor for the Giants in 2024.

Giants Have Plenty of Talent for Bowen to Work With

New York’s defense could flip the script after 2023 woes

The Giants made headlines with a splash move this offseason, bringing in a huge difference-maker in pass rusher Brian Burns. The pairing of Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux is instantly a top pass-rush duo in the NFC with the chance to develop into one of the best duos in the entire NFL.

The Giants’ defensive talent is undeniable and could be the leading factor for New York in 2024. Bowen has playmakers at all three levels defensively and will use his creativity in scheming pass rushes and disguising zones in his run-stopping 3-4 defense. His defensive unit in New York is arguably the most talented he’s coached thus far in his career as a defensive coordinator.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Giants haven't finished better than 21st in total defense since 2020.

Along with their star pass-rush duo, the Giants have playmakers at linebacker in Bobby Okereke and Isaiah Simmons, and two young impact players in their secondary in 2024 second-round pick Tyler Nubin and 2023 first-rounder Deonte Banks. The Giants also saw a breakout season from safety Jason Pinnock in 2024, as the third-year DB recorded the fourth-most tackles on the defense, with 85.

And don't forget about defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who is arguably the best player at his position following Aaron Donald's retirement, having scooped up Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro nods in each of the last two seasons.

New York Giants Defensive Playmakers Player Position Age Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE 24 Dexter Lawrence DL 27 Brian Burns EDGE 26 Isaiah Simmons LB 26 Bobby Okereke LB 28 Deonte Banks CB 23 Micah McFadden LB 24 Tyler Nubin S 23 Jason Pinnock S 25 Azeez Ojulari EDGE 24 Andru Phillips CB 23

With this much talent to work with on his defensive unit, Bowen will be able to implement his hard-nosed, run-stopping defense with some creativity in blitzes and stunts due to the athleticism across his front seven.

Shane Bowen’s Scheme Will Be Big Factor

New York could have top defensive unit under Bowen in 2024

Bowen’s defense saw solid success in his three seasons with the Titans, and the 37-year-old defensive coordinator could find greater success with the Giants.

In 2021, Tennessee won 12 games with one of the top defenses in the NFL, largely due to the strength of Bowen’s scheme, as the Titans’ defense allowed an average of just 20.8 points per game. Tennessee’s defense ranked sixth in the NFL in points per game and was second in rushing yards allowed.

His units struggled against the pass over the last two seasons, but a lack of talent can help explain that, which won't be the case in the Big Apple.

Titans Defense Ranks Under Bowen Category 2021 2022 2023 Points/Game 20.8 (T-5th) 21.1 (T-13th) 21.6 (16th) Yards/Game 329.8 (12th) 351.6 (23rd) 335.1 (T-17th) Yards/Play 5.4 (T-15th) 5.4 (T-15th) 5.2 (T-12th) Pass Yards/Game 245.2 (25th) 274.8 (Last) 227.4 (18th) Rush Yards/Game 84.6 (2nd) 76.9 (1st) 107.7 (13th) Sacks 43 (T-9th) 39 (T-18th) 45 (T-16th) Takeaways 22 (T-14th) 20 (T-20th) 14 (31st)

Last season, New York’s defense gave up an average of 23.9 points per game, 26th in the NFL, and finished 29th in the league in rushing defense under Martindale. With Lawrence, Burns, and Thibodeaux anchoring the front, New York should have similar success as Bowen had in Tennessee.

The Giants have plenty of talent to easily surpass Bowen's numbers in Tennesse and become one of the top units in the NFC in 2024. The addition of Bowen could turn out to be one of the best coaching additions of this NFL hiring cycle.

