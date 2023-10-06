Highlights Josh Hart's re-signing and his willingness to do the dirty work will benefit the Knicks, especially if his shooting improves under the Garden's famous lighting.

The New York Knicks enter the 2023-2024 NBA season coming off a playoff win for the first time since the days of Carmelo Anthony. Despite that relative success, the Knicks’ headlines feature owner James Dolan’s awkward musings, and the delusional fantasies of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially arriving in the Big Apple one day.

Rumors aside, the future of the team looks bright with point guard Jalen Brunson running the show alongside Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and a pair of Brunson's former Villanova teammates. The allure of New York and its many enticing assets ensure that nearly every trade rumor includes the Knickerbockers. Here are the top-five players who will decide the team's fate this season.

5 Josh Hart

Prior to re-signing on a four-year, $81 million extension with the team, Hart was already in a New York state of mind, telling Ethan Sears of The New York Post: "I’m just excited to be in the Garden for a full 41-plus, hopefully, just having that New York vibe, that New York energy behind us. New York is where I want to be. It’s where I want to call home. I feel like that was the best decision to do.”

Every team needs a man to do the dirty work and there’s no limit to the number of elbows Hart is willing to throw. He also shot the lights out from deep in his 25 games with the team. That’s an area of volatility with Hart who shot a putrid 30% with Portland during that same season. If the Garden’s famous lighting proves to help his aim, the Knicks will be much better off.

4 Donte DiVincenzo

The Knicks' lack of perimeter shooting dogged them all of last season. The team attempted the eighth most three-pointers per game while converting only 35.4%, good for 19th in the NBA. DiVincenzo, who represents their biggest signing in free agency, should help in that area.

Although he’s only a 36.2% from beyond the arc for his career, he made a personal best 39.7% with the Golden State Warriors last year, and an even more impressive 42% on his catch and shoot looks. One does worry that without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson drawing attention, DiVincenzo won’t see the same qualities of looks.

Even though he won’t have the splash brothers drawing defensive attention, DiVincenzo is reuniting with two college teammates in Hart and Brunson.

3 RJ Barrett

Julius Randle has earned the roster’s only all star bids but RJ Barrett’s growth or lack thereof will decide the team’s future. His tantalizing value around the League also drives the near-constant trade rumors.

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey ranked Barrett as the second most overrated player in the league noting, "Without free throws, Barrett has scored 3,958 points on 4,157 shot attempts, or 503.4 fewer than a league-average shooter would have. The only player further below zero during his career is Russell Westbrook, who is obviously doing a lot more as a passer and rebounder than Barrett."

Undoubtedly, the former Duke Blue Devil’s 31% from three contributed to the team’s average shooting rate. He did manage near career highs from inside the arc (49%) and the free throw line (74%). To fulfill his potential the outside shooting must get closer to the 40% like his second season while also becoming more of a presence on defense. At this point, Barrett either fulfills his potential as the third overall pick or likely becomes the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal.

2 Julius Randle

Through Randle’s four years on the Knicks, he’s intimately learned the ups and downs of playing for New York’s faithful. After a truly disastrous season two years ago, in which boos rained down on Randle for much of the season, he bounced back with his second All-Star worthy performance. The Knicks go to another level when Randle leans into playmaking and turning down long isolation jumpers. He underwent offseason ankle surgery, which hindered him especially in the playoffs.

Julius Randle - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 25.1 Assists 4.1 Rebounds 10.0 Field goal % 45.9 3-point field goal % 34.3

A refreshed Randle sounds primed for a career year as he talked about on ‘The Shop Uninterrupted:” “Me and my trainer were just talking about this, we were talking about prime years. And I feel like your prime is when your mental and physical kind of meet. And physically I feel like this is going to be my best year. But mentally I feel like I’ve taken a tremendous step because I’ve had to slow all the way down. I wasn’t allowed to train.”

1 Jalen Brunson

Before last season, Jalen Brunson heard the critics as he told Bleacher Report: "It's kind of been the story of my career. It's, 'Yeah, Jalen's good, but he's just not that guy.' I've never got my props until I accomplished something. It's very repetitive, but I know what I'm getting myself into.”

His performance throughout the season leading up to the team’s five-game drumming of the Cleveland Cavaliers answered any questions of Brunson as a top-flight lead guard. Although he enjoyed a career year he still missed out on an All-Star nomination.

This year, with both Kyrie Irving and Jrue Holiday exiting the conference, the door looks wide open for the well-deserving Brunson to get his first All-Star nod. Certainly, Brunson’s four-year, $104 million contract that some questioned at signing now looks like a bargain by comparison.

For the Knicks to take another step forward they need to improve defensively (ranked 19th) while maintaining their robust offense (ranked third), according to Basketball Referance. The team managed that despite being very average from beyond the arc. Brunson’s relative size became an issue against the Miami Heat in the playoffs. However, the 26-year-old has always shown toughness on defense. It’s likely as he matures, he’ll become more steady on that end.

