Highlights The best FIFA Men's Player of the Year nominees have been revealed, and only one English player has made the cut.

There is no room for the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka or Harry Kane.

Other notable nominees include Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, who all had impressive seasons for their respective clubs.

The nominees for the best FIFA Men's Player of the year in 2023 have been revealed, with only one English player making the cut, shockingly.

There are a number of players from England to have had a strong year so far, but this has not been recognised, with Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane all unlucky to miss out on a place within this shortlist of nominees. Saka had a sensational 2022/23 season with Arsenal as the Gunners came very close to beating Manchester City to the Premier League title while the other two players mentioned were good enough to earn massive moves to European giants.

Kane was in fine goal-scoring form as he always tends to be, with his exploits in front of goal only being overshadowed by Erling Haaland's unprecedented 36-goal season. The former Tottenham man earned a big move to Bayern Munich in the summer with the aim of winning trophies in Germany. Bellingham similarly made a move to a huge club in the form of Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 after coming within inches of a Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old was a key figure in the side that almost brought home a first league win in a decade.

Having taken into consideration the talented English players to have missed out on a nomination for men's best player of the year, who is the only man from the country to actually make the list?

Declan Rice the only English nominee

A UEFA Europa Conference League trophy as captain of West Ham, and a £105 million move to Arsenal have been the main highlights of a sensational year for the defensive midfielder. Rice was a one-man wrecking ball in the Hammers' engine room for the majority of the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 24-year-old helped pull his side out of a relegation battle with some brilliant performances and led the East London side into a European final against Fiorentina, where they came out on top thanks to a Jarrod Bowen winner late in the day. Rice was a dominant figure in the West Ham line-up and that was shown by last season's top two teams chasing his signature.

Unlike Kane, Saka and Bellingham, his contributions to the game have been recognised for the upcoming award, with the qualification period being from December 19, 2022 to August 20, 2023, meaning the 2022 World Cup is not taken into consideration.

With that being said, we take a look at the other 11 nominees for men's best player of the year.

Declan Rice - 22/23 Stats Appearances 50 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 5 Red cards 0 Stats according to Transfrmarkt

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League trophy in June 2023, and the Belgian was a massive part of the run that led to them reaching the final. Despite being withdrawn in the first 45 minutes of that final due to injury, his semi-final masterclass against Real Madrid was evidence that when fully fit, the 32-year-old is still the best midfielder in world football.

Erling Haaland

In a similar vein to de Bruyne, the Norwegian striker was a vital cog in the Manchester City machine that steamrolled their way to three trophies in 2022/23. While some of the goals did fall out with the dates for the award, being able to score 36 goals in 35 Premier League appearances to break the record in his debut campaign is a huge reason for his inclusion on this list.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe looks to be in a head-to-head battle with Haaland to be seen as the dominant force in world football for the coming decade as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's time in the game nears an end. The Frenchman continues to be clinical in front of goal and an all-round headache for any defender he comes up against. His goal contributions helped his team to yet another Ligue 1 title, although a disappointing Champions League exit in March could work against him.

Victor Osimhen

Napoli wrapped up their first Serie A success in more than three decades with Osimhen being one of two men - both of whom make this shortlist - to really stand out as the stars of the team. 26 league goals do not tell the whole story of his season either, as the Nigerian target man became one of the top strikers in Europe, with many elite sides potentially eyeing a transfer for him in the future.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Osimhen's partner in crime was the Georgian winger, who was a delight to watch in both the league and Champions League for the Italian outfit. His pace, close control and direct running are all attributes that make Kvaratskhelia a player that can get fans off their seats. There is a reason he has coined the nickname of 'Kvaradona' in the past 12 months after the late Diego Maradona.

Julian Alvarez

It is maybe a slight shock for fans to see Alvarez make it onto this list especially as his incredible displays for Argentina on the road to World Cup glory are not taken into account. Playing second fiddle to Haaland for the majority of his time at Man City so far has meant the youngster has had to prove his versatility. The Argentine has played on the wing and in midfield to a high standard, making him a very exciting player for the future of City's team.

Bernardo Silva

It was only two years ago that Silva was in a conversation with Mohamed Salah as being possibly the two best players on the planet in terms of form at the time. While that may not be the case anymore, there is no doubt about the talent possessed and shown by the Portugal international. City dominated almost every competition in the time period being looked at with Silva playing a role at right-wing, central midfield and even left-back. The seamless way he fits into the side cannot be understated.

Rodri

Universally seen as the best defensive midfielder in the world at the moment, the Spaniard was almost set to battle with Rice for a place in the City midfield. While there is a case for both players to have started together, it is likely Rodri would win a straight shoot-out for a starting berth and that is no slight on Rice's ability. Rodri rarely ever loses possession of the ball and is a master of breaking up opposition counter-attacks.

Marcelo Brozovic

Inter Milan were shock finalists in the 2023 Champions League final and the Croatian was a huge part of that success. His energy knows no bounds as he is a relentless force in the engine room for any side he lines up for. Brozovic has recently departed European football as he was one of many top talents to be snatched away by the Saudi Pro League. Now an Al Nassr player, the 30-year-old is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Ilkay Gundogan

The fourth midfielder from City to make the cut is the German maestro, which goes a long way to show how remarkable the season was for Pep Guardiola's men. Gundogan earned a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer following finally getting his hands on a European trophy after previously losing in the final with both City and Borussia Dortmund. The 32-year-old also played a big part in the Premier League run-in as he rediscovered his goal-scoring form from the middle of the park.

Again, the World Cup performances of the little magician are not considered for this award meaning he will be a lot less likely to win it. His final six months at PSG are considered, however, in which he netted some vital goals in the lead-up to sealing the Ligue 1 title. There was a period after the aforementioned World Cup success that the 36-year-old was almost untouchable on the pitch with confidence running through his veins, and this has continued into his spell with Inter Miami after a summer move.