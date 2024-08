The highly-anticipated rematch between modern-day boxing greats Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the world heavyweight championship appears official, and has a date, which Turki Alalshikh — one of the sport's financiers — posted Thursday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

According to Alalshikh, the boxing event will be called "Reignited" and it will take place December 21 — likely in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, like the first fight was.

More to follow…