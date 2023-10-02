Highlights Liverpool released a statement condemning the VAR error that disallowed their goal, but they will not be awarded a point or have the game replayed.

The mistake occurred because VAR informed the referee too late and he couldn't reverse the decision due to protocol restrictions.

Despite Liverpool's annoyance, they are reportedly unlikely to submit a formal complaint to PGMOL about the incident.

Is there any possibility that Tottenham vs Liverpool could be replayed following the huge VAR error that cost the Reds during Saturday’s clash? Could Jurgen Klopp’s side be awarded a point? These are some of the questions football fans are asking in the aftermath of arguably the worst Premier League VAR mistake so far.

Liverpool released a strongly-worded statement on Sunday night, insisting that “significant human error” is not an acceptable excuse for the decision to incorrectly disallow Luis Diaz’s first-half goal. The Colombia international was onside when the ball was played to him, but a remarkable mix up ultimately led to the goal being ruled out.

Spurs eventually won the match 2-1 against nine-man Liverpool, who had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off either side of half-time, thanks to a dramatic late own goal by Joel Matip. When told that PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) had released a statement confirming that Diaz’s goal had been wrongly disallowed, Klopp said during his post-match press conference: "We will not get points for it, so it doesn't help. I think what everyone wants is, not everybody expects 100% right decisions on field, but I think we all thought when VAR comes in, it might make things easier."

Why couldn't referee Simon Hooper change the decision?

It turns out that VAR Darren England - who was stood down from duty for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford on Sunday, and Fulham vs Chelsea on Monday - informed referee Simon Hooper too late that Diaz’s goal should have been allowed. Initially told “check complete” by England, who had mistakenly believed that Diaz had not been flagged offside, Hooper restarted play with a Tottenham free-kick - under the impression that VAR had confirmed the offside call.

Hooper was only made aware of the mistake once the ball next went out of play, for a Liverpool throw-in, which means there was nothing he could do from that point due to the International FA Board’s protocols on VAR use. The current protocols state: “If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a ‘review’ except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s).”

The scenario that could have resulted in Tottenham vs Liverpool being replayed

Per The Sun, there’s only one scenario that could potentially have led to the game being replayed, and that’s if Hooper had gone back and reversed the decision to award the goal retrospectively. This, the report states, would have been a ‘fundamental breach of the protocols and the Laws of the Game’.

It’s suggested this would have led to a Tottenham protest, due to a violation of the current laws, which may have forced the Football Association to agree with the Premier League that the match should be replayed in the event of the game being declared null and void.

Will the game be replayed? Will Liverpool be awarded a point?

But because that didn’t happen, The Athletic have confirmed that Liverpool can’t do much about the situation now, despite confirming their plan to “explore the range of options available”. The Athletic have confirmed that the game will not be replayed and Liverpool will not be awarded a point. However, it’s said that Liverpool might write to PGMOL to register their annoyance, even though they’re unlikely to submit a formal complaint.