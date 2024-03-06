Highlights Brady, Brees, Favre, and Manning are the only QBs to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

The four QBs lead the NFL in all-time passing yards and touchdowns, cementing their status as some of the greatest to ever play.

Brady, Brees, Favre, and Manning each overcame challenges to secure victories and join an exclusive club in NFL history.

Throughout the past 104 years since its inception, only four quarterbacks in NFL history have managed to defeat each of the 32 current teams in the league. This group of four serves as arguably one of the most prestigious lists of signal-callers ever assembled.

Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady, are the only QBs to have achieved such a feat. With each individual player soon to have their own bust in Canton, Ohio, their combined resume is astounding.

Combined Resume of Brady, Brees, Favre, and Manning Player SB Wins Passing Yds TDs Peyton Manning 2 71,940 539 Drew Brees 1 80,358 571 Brett Favre 1 71,838 508 Tom Brady 7 89,214 649 Overall 11 313,350 2,267

In addition to their impressive resumes, they each make up the top four leaders in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns. Considered to be some of the greatest to ever play the game, each is without a doubt worthy of their own gold jacket and a place in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Without further ado, here is how each of the legendary gunslingers etched their names into the annals of NFL lore.

Peyton Manning - September 7, 2014

Manning beats the Colts with help from Thomas

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports



Manning is still believed by many to be the second-greatest signal caller in the history of the game as things stand today. With over 70,000 passing yards and two Super Bowl victories to his name, "The Sheriff" patrolled the league for years. Thanks to his astounding understanding of the game, Manning was able to successfully manage and find the win even in the later stages of his career.

However, it did require him a second attempt to overcome his former team. The Indianapolis Colts releasing Manning was an unfortunate circumstance all around. Manning's record-breaking career brought the franchise a lot of success. However, a neck injury which caused him to miss the entirety of the 2011 regular season brought disaster upon the franchise.

The Colts' regular season record of 2-14 was the worst in two decades and now their most important player was undergoing a critical surgery. Rightfully so, the franchise was concerned about the future. Ultimately, they decided to part ways with Manning, and endorse the infamous "Suck for Luck" campaign.

The release of Manning rocked the NFL world. After delivering a heartfelt and tearful goodbye speech to the organization, Manning would once again break the news cycle of the sporting world by signing with the Denver Broncos.

However, when the Colts finally crossed paths again with Manning's new team, they were prepared. Facing off against the Colts' newfound franchise star, Andrew Luck, Manning came up just short, as the Colts won the shootout 39-33.

A year later, Manning would get the second of what would ultimately be three tries at Indianapolis, with this time around being his only win. Thanks to 104 receiving yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions from Julius Thomas, Manning was able to finally obtain some revenge against his former franchise.

After a field goal in the opening quarter, Manning would proceed to find Thomas for three consecutive drives to give Denver a 24-7 lead at the half. From there, the Broncos defense proved to be too much for Indianapolis.

Manning was able to produce 269 passing yards with 22 completions on 36 attempts, in addition to his three passing touchdowns. He had zero turnovers and took only one sack for the entire game. However, the two interceptions and three sacks that the Broncos were able to get on Luck were the difference makers, and it helped to add yet another record to Manning's already prestigious resume.

Drew Brees - October 21, 2018

A rare miss from Justin Tucker gives Brees an all-time record win

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brees is arguably the most underrated QB in NFL history. With 80,000 passing yards and 571 touchdowns to his name, the second most ever for each category, it's not surprising to see Brees' name on any all-time list. However, it took him a while before he was able to add this one to his collection.

In fact, it would take 15 years before Brees was able to overcome his 32nd team after having first faced them in 2003. Unlike Manning, Brees did not need to beat his former employer to make the list. Brees' challenge was its own separate entity, the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2018, he would get what would ultimately be his fifth and final try at defeating Baltimore. After a back-and-forth battle against the QB duo of Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson, Brees was finally able to find a bit of luck.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Bress made a record-breaking pass to TE Benjamin Watson to give his New Orleans Saints a 7-3 lead. However, thanks to a Jackson rushing touchdown and a Flacco passing touchdown, the Ravens were back on top with a score of 17-7.

After a pair of field goals and a five-yard touchdown pass from Brees to WR Michael Thomas, the Saints retook the lead late in the contest, 24-17. The Ravens did manage to put together a scoring drive, but it was not meant to be.

Thanks to an incredibly rare miss from kicker Justin Tucker, Brees was finally able to find his first and only victory over the Ravens. It was the first missed conversion kick of Tucker's career, as he had previously held a 222 of 222 PAT record. As a result, Brees, much like Tucker's kick, sailed right into the history books.

Brett Favre - October 5, 2009

Favre was the first QB ever to defeat all 32 NFL teams

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After cementing himself as a legend with the Green Bay Packers, Favre spent the latter stages of his career as a bit of a journeyman in the NFL. Upon leaving Wisconsin in 2008, he signed on with the New York Jets, and a year later, found himself back in his home division, this time as a Minnesota Viking.

Favre's first of four games against Green Bay delivered an instant classic as he took on the Packer's QB of the future, Aaron Rodgers. The generational battle between the two all-time greats resulted in a 30-23 Vikings win.

Rodgers did his best, producing 384 passing yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to overcome Favre's three passing touchdowns and a rushing score from future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson.

The two QBs exchanged touchdown passes in the opening quarter. Afterward, Favre's second touchdown pass of the day was offset by a scoop and score fumble recovery from Clay Matthews. Peterson's rushing score gave the Vikings a 21-14 lead at the half.

From there, the Vikings would score nine unanswered points, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Packers. After starting the fourth quarter with a safety to take a 30-14 lead, the game was pretty much over.

Considered to be one of the greatest revenge game performances in NFL history, Favre showed Rodgers just how big of a hole he was being asked to fill in Green Bay.

While Rodgers was able to go on and create his own era, this game marks a moment in time where he still had a lot to learn. In a division that's as historically rich as the NFC North is, this generational clash stands out as one of its more memorable moments.

Tom Brady - October 3, 2021

Brady settles the debate surrounding the Patriots' dynasty

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 NFL regular season gave us one of the most anticipated matchups in the history of the league. Ever since Brady departed from the New England Patriots, a move that marked the end of the greatest dynasty in football history, many have wondered who exactly was responsible for the dynasty itself. Thankfully, the NFL scheduled a reunion in Foxboro so that we could find out.

After having delivered them six Super Bowl banners, nine AFC championships, and some of the greatest signal-calling performances ever, the Patriots failed to come to terms with the legendary QB on a multi-year deal that would see him retire with the franchise.

On March 17, 2020, Brady announced that he was leaving the organization, and just three days later, he announced his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After having the NFL world be flipped on its head, the matchmakers got to work, immediately scheduling the biggest game of the regular season that year. What followed was a defensive battle that saw Brady be shut out of the end zone.

Thanks to a pair of field goals from Ryan Succop, in addition to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones, Brady and the Bucs trailed only 7-6 at halftime. From there, Ronald Jones would manage to score a rushing touchdown, giving Tampa Bay a 13-7 lead. However, Jones answered back with another touchdown pass, reclaiming a 14-13 lead for New England.

After exchanging a pair of 27-yard field goals, Succop would nail the 48-yard go-ahead try, giving the Buccaneers a 19-17 lead late in the game. With just under a minute remaining, the Patriots were forced into a 56-yard field goal try. As Nick Folk's kick doinked off the bottom-left corner of the goal post, Brady, much like Brees, found himself breaking a monumental record thanks to an arrant kick attempt.

In typical Brady fashion, a bit of luck helped him achieve yet another all-time feat, as he is now the most recent QB in NFL history to have defeated all 32 NFL teams.

As of today, Patrick Mahomes, Rodgers, and Russell Wilson are the only active QBs to have beaten 31 teams. Mahomes has already amassed quite the list of accolades and may not be leaving the Kansas City Chiefs any time soon, but both Rodgers and Wilson have a realistic chance at becoming the next members of this illustrious club.

While only time will tell who else may join the list, it's safe to say that they will be worthy of praise as they would have inserted themselves among some of the most elite company in all of football.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.