UFC CEO Dana White was full of praise for current welterweight champion Leon Edwards as we approach the groundbreaking and milestone event that is UFC 300.

The British champion was offered three separate opponents for the upcoming PPV, and the 32-year-old said yes to all of them. Speaking after UFC 298, White praised the Jamaican-born fighter, saying he'll fight anybody and thanked him for that, saying he has nothing but respect for Edwards. “This guy couldn't care less. He’s up for the challenge. He’s ready to fight anybody. I love it and respect it very much.”

Leon Edwards has been a dominant champion

He has won his last three title fights, beating Kamaru Usman twice & Colby Covington

Edwards won the title back in 2022 at UFC 278 after beating Kamaru Usman via knockout in the final minute of their Octagon clash. That came eight years after his UFC debut against Claudio Silva, a fight he lost via split decision. The Nigerian immediately got a rematch for the title, taking place in Edwards' home country at Wembley. The champion was successful again, however, pulling ahead 2-1 in their trilogy, with a loss to the Nightmare back in 2015 via a three-round unanimous decision.

His second title defence came at the end of 2023, beating Colby Covington via a five-round unanimous decision. That was on the 16th of December at UFC 296. Edwards is ranked the number four pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, and that is hard to debate, with his current win streak standing at 13 following his successful defence against the American at the back end of last year. His 2015 defeat to Usman was the last time he lost, and his 13-fight win streak sees him close in on the Nigerian's record of 15 consecutive wins.

Potential UFC 300 opponents

Khamzat Chimaev, Shamzat Rakhmonov, and Islam Makhachev are the three being reported

Dana White may have been full of praise for the welterweight champion, who is on an outstanding dominant run currently, but it has not been enough to see the Brit headline UFC 300, with the card for the upcoming PPV stacked. Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill is the fight expected to headline after the change in the title picture.

As things stand, the champion has accepted three names as potential opponents should he end up fighting on the card. Those names are Khamzat Chimaev, Shamzat Rakhmonov, and Islam Makhachev. Rakhmonov is ranked third in the welterweight rankings, while Makhachev is the current lightweight champion. Both fighters are also on impressive winning runs in the UFC, with the Russian champion tied for the longest streak in lightweight division history. Chimaev has been on a hiatus recently, his last fight coming against Usman in October. The Russian caused concern last month when he posted photos from a hospital bed on social media. The since-deleted post received many concerned comments that the fighter looked like "he had been through hell."

With White looking to book one more fight for UFC 300, and although he has already confirmed that Edwards won't be defending his title in Las Vegas, that does not mean he will not be on the card altogether, especially considering that two of the three opponents offered for the welterweight come from higher weight divisions.