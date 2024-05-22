Highlights Manchester City's unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title has brought about discussions about the club's 115 financial charges.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright debated whether Pep Guardiola's success would be tainted by the outcome of the charges.

Neville believes Guardiola's impressive trophy haul at Man City faces scrutiny due to the potential rule-breaking foundations of the club.

Manchester City's pending 115 financial charges were brought up by The Overlap panellists during a discussion surrounding the greatest Premier League managers of all-time. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were quick to give their opinions on the subject and how the outcome could impact the view of Pep Guardiola in the world of football.

The Citizens secured their fourth successive Premier League title with a final-day success against West Ham to round off the 2023/24 campaign. They became the first team in history to achieve this feat, marking their place in the record books.

However, there is a strong feeling from many fans who aren't associated with the club that any of their achievements to date are tainted due to the 115 charges hanging above their heads. The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, has confirmed a date has been set for the club's hearing, but that information has not been made public.

3:48 Related Full list of FFP charges against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

Neville and Carragher Discuss Man City's 115 Charges

The pair disagreed on the impact it has on Guardiola's legacy

During a discussion on Neville's YouTube show 'Stick to Football', the former Man United right-back disagreed with Carragher on whether Guardiola's success at Manchester City will be viewed differently depending on the outcome of their financial hearing.

The punditry duo often failed to see eye-to-eye, and this was no different as Neville hesitated about placing Guardiola above Sir Alex Ferguson in a Premier League ranking. The Red Devils legend said: "I certainly don't want to mention the 115 charges, but until that's cleared, we do have to have a little bit of a 'but'."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has won at least one major trophy in seven of his eight seasons at Manchester City.

His Sky Sports colleague quickly jumped in to say: "I disagree with that. I think the 115 charges are against the club." Both men were adamant that they would get their points across as Neville jumped back into the conversation to add: "You're measuring him being the best based on his success. His success will have been built on foundations that were rule-breaking, if they were found guilty."

They were both in agreement that Guardiola is a wonderful manager, although they couldn't find mutual ground on how his time with the Citizens could be viewed in the future. Carragher pointed out that Man United have spent more money than their rivals. Ian Wright - who had been listening intently - added to the conversation that:

"The biggest shame is that, at the moment, his team has got an asterisk."

Watch the discussion on The Overlap (From 15.19 onwards):

Pep Guardiola's Success at Man City

The Spanish boss has dominated in England

In the past seven Premier League seasons, Guardiola has got his hands on the prestigious trophy on six occasions. Liverpool's success in 2019/20 is all that prevents City from having an unprecedented seven league triumphs in a row.

That dominance has never been seen in this country as Sir Alex Ferguson's wonderful Man United sides only ever managed three in a row. Guardiola has also secured many domestic cup wins as well as bringing a first-ever European trophy to the Etihad, winning the 2022/23 Champions League.

Ferguson is the only boss to have ever won more major silverware than the former Barcelona manager. He now has 39 to his name, with the chance of adding a further FA Cup to his trophy cabinet before the season ends.