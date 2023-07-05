Roy Keane has held a place as a football icon for some 30 years.

During his playing days, he never shirked a challenge and that’s something he has maintained into his brief spells in management and now into his career as a television pundit for Sky Sports. He never holds back, and you know whenever he is involved in something, there will likely be fireworks.

This is particularly true when discussing Manchester United and even more so if United have just lost the game he’s been watching. Frequent comments from Keane tend to revolve around players giving up too easily, not fighting hard enough, or just simply not being good enough, and the Irishman is never one to mince his words.

Just ask the likes of David de Gea and Scott McTominay, as those two have taken more than their fair share of verbal bruises from the former midfield hatchet man.

As part of his work with Sky Sports, Roy Keane also appears alongside Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on a series called The Overlap.

Roy Keane on The Overlap

During the show, the three men discuss some of the stories from their career or current topics of importance in football in a panel show format sometimes involving special guests.

Currently, the show is doing a tour of the country in front of live studio audiences, and it appears we’re set for quite a show tonight when episode four releases at 9pm.

That’s because we have the rare opportunity to see how Roy Keane would interact with Roy Keane. Well, not quite, but we have the next best thing as the special guest for tonight is impressionist Conor Moore.

Even if you don’t know him by name, you’ve probably seen plenty of his sketches as Moore is an expert at impressions of some of the biggest names in football from Steven Gerrard to Jose Mourinho.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, Moore has tweeted a short clip of himself answering interview questions as Roy Keane, alongside Roy Keane and it’s definitely a good laugh.

The presenter starts off the interview by asking: “Roy, tell me, what could Manchester United have done differently to get a better result against Manchester City?”

Moore, in response, enters into a lengthy Keane style rant, nailing every little nuisance of the Irishman’s speech.

“Listen… show a bit of character, bit of personality. Do your job. Get out there. It was a derby, a derby!”

This derby line had the crowd in hysterics, but Moore wasn’t done yet.

Next he tapped into Keane’s love of a good tackle: “Listen, they play for Man United. Start an argument. You know, smash into somebody.”

Finally, Moore finished off with his crowning moment: “You know, when I was playing for United, I’d look around the dressing room at guys you’d go to war with. War! You know, great guys. Look around. Cristiano Ronaldo. You know, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, you know, Gary…” Moore gestures over towards Gary Neville, “Pallister,” he finishes, sending the whole room, including Gary Neville, into fits of laughter.

Conor Moore clearly has the right mix of confidence and talent given that he even had Roy Keane laughing along to his impression and the crowd were absolutely loving it.

We're not sure we'd be brave enough to do an impression of Roy Keane to his face, though.