After a brutal 0-2 beginning to the season, it was announced on Monday that Carolina would be benching Young in favor of Andy Dalton.

Although Young has struggled to begin the year, the Panthers are making the wrong decision to bench him.

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to land the first overall pick, which they would then use to select Bryce Young , a quarterback out of Alabama.

Since then, absolutely nothing has gone according to plan for Carolina.

The Panthers had a brutal first season with Young at quarterback, with virtually nothing going right. Thus, the 2024 season is an important one for him, but things haven't gotten off to a good start with Carolina suffering blowout losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers .

On Monday, it was announced that the Panthers had decided to bench Young, and move forward with Andy Dalton at quarterback:

In most situations, it would make sense to bench a quarterback here. However, Young's situation isn't 'most situations'.

Young Has Had a Terrible Situation in Carolina

While Young hasn't been great, he hasn't had much help either

Young was bad in his rookie year, in terms of both statistics and the eye test. He failed to make much of anything happen, and a poor season from him led to the Panthers finishing the year with a 2-15 record, the worst in the league.

However, it's important to note that Young had virtually nothing around him on the Panthers' offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bryce Young took an enormous number of sacks during the 2023 season. Young was sacked 68 times, the most in the league. The only other quarterback sacked more than 50 times was Sam Howell, at 65.

The first detriment to a young quarterback is a bad offensive line. Take a look at Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday. You can't do anything if the line can't block anybody. That was the reality for Young in his rookie year. He developed a lack of trust in his line, and it showed in his game. He couldn't get comfortable in the pocket, seemed to rush his throws, and his footwork had regressed as well.

Bryce Young's NFL Career Stat Young Starts 18 Completion % 59.3% Passing Yards 3,122 Yards per Attempt 5.4 Passing TD 11 Interceptions 13 Passer Rating 70.9

To make matters worse, the Panthers had no receivers or a running game either. Both Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders ran for less than four yards per carry, and there wasn't any type of high-end talent at receiver.

The Panthers made some additions this offseason on the offensive line, and they brought in Xavier Legette and Diontae Johnson at receiver. None of these additions have made much of an impact, and the Panthers look just as helpless as they did a year ago.

Young has to be better. But benching him doesn't fix anything.

What's The Plan Here?

Starting Andy Dalton only creates a bigger mess

Look, Young's 44.1 passer rating in 2024 is abysmal, and even without help, you'd expect much more from the first overall pick.

Still, starting Dalton does absolutely nothing to fix the issue. Take a second, and think long and hard about all the possible things Dalton could bring to the Panthers' offense that Young isn't able to do. Aside from experience, the list is extremely short.

There could be the argument that Carolina is doing this to try and save their season, before things get away from them. If you watched their first two games, you'll know that there is no saving this team. The Panthers are bad in very many aspects of the game, and Dalton isn't fixing any of that.

At this point in his career, we know exactly who Dalton is. He's become a bit of a journeyman backup quarterback, and there's a reason for that. He's experienced enough to limit his mistakes, but elevating this Panthers' offense to anything considered remotely good requires much more talent than Dalton currently brings to the table.

At the end of the day, what's the plan here? Does Dalton start the rest of the year? If he does, is it really worth benching the first overall pick 18 games into his career, just to go 4-13 instead of 2-15? If you want to move on from Young, that's fine. But keeping him on your bench doesn't raise his trade value at all, which is already at its lowest.

We shouldn't expect anything different from the same team that let Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold leave, who are both doing significantly better with their new teams. The move to bench Young is yet another disastrously bad decision from the Panthers.

