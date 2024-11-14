Memories of the 2022 MLS Cup Final between the Philadelphia Union , the top Eastern Conference team, and Los Angeles FC , the top Western Conference team, are fading two years after their epic duel under the Southern California skies. Yet, the intensity and drama of that clash have remained a reference point in the league.

In 2022, the playoffs format involved a single-elimination structure with seven teams from each conference, where the top seed received a first-round bye. Fast-forward, and MLS has re-imagined the playoffs structure and expanded eligibility. Now, nine teams from each conference qualify, allowing clubs that barely cleared the playoff line the opportunity to knock out a season’s top performer. This change has brought thrilling unpredictability but has also left players, coaches, and fans questioning the value of regular-season excellence in the playoffs.

Year One of the Playoffs Expansion

Many teams that were eliminated or faced unexpected early exits in this high-stakes format were quick to voice criticisms. Former New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena shared his concerns.

"While the single-game elimination can be thrilling, it doesn’t always reward the best team over the course of the season. One bad day and you’re out, which can be harsh."

Diego Valeri, current MLS Apple TV analyst and a longtime Portland Timbers star, offered a more nuanced view.

"The format is exciting, but it can be unforgiving. It places a lot of emphasis on that one game, and sometimes the better team doesn’t advance,” he explained, underscoring the tension between excitement and fairness in this evolving structure.

Not all reactions have been negative, however. Former Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley acknowledged the format’s challenges while noting its merits. "The new format rewards teams that are in good form heading into the playoffs. It’s a true test of character and preparation."

His perspective was borne out in 2023, when First Round matches consistently produced scoring and predictable results. Home teams won 12 of the 19 games, with no scoreless draws, and only three required penalty shootouts.

In this first season under the new format, most results held true to regular-season rankings, and 2023’s playoffs saw the top four Western Conference teams advance, while the Eastern semifinals featured seeds 2 through 4, plus an eighth-seeded underdog. Ultimately, a third-seeded team from the Eastern Conference defeated a third-seeded team from the West for the title, aligning well with Bradley’s comments about character and preparation.

Topsy-Turvy Year Two of The New Playoffs System

But 2024 turned this narrative upside-down. Inter Miami CF , powered by former FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets , Luis Suarez , and Jordi Alba , raced through the regular season to finish with a league-high 74 points, dazzling fans and raising expectations.

Yet, like Icarus, they flew too close to the sun and came crashing down when they hit the brick wall that was Atlanta United and Brad Guzan's near-superhuman efforts in the net. Reflecting on the outcome, Jordi Alba remarked, "It was a good season, but what we wanted was to win this more. In my opinion, I am not the one who is going to change now. This format seems a little unfair to me." Alba’s words capture the shock of a team—and a fanbase—unaccustomed to early playoff exits.

The new playoff format has undeniably shaken the foundations of MLS, producing outcomes that defy conventional wisdom. Messi, the league’s crown jewel, exited the playoffs with just one goal in postseason play, while unexpected upsets reshaped the competitive landscape.

This year, only LAFC and Los Angeles Galaxy —the top two Western Conference teams—have managed to hold their footing. In contrast, the Eastern Conference saw the unexpected downfall of powerhouses Inter Miami, Columbus Crew SC , and FC Cincinnati , each falling to lower-seeded teams: Atlanta United, NY Red Bulls , and New York City FC . The effect has been profound.

In 2024, more teams ranked fourth and below have reached the semifinals than in recent years before the change, a shift that would have seemed improbable in earlier seasons.

This pattern has been visible even in matches where top-seeded teams managed to scrape by. LAFC, which finished first in the Western Conference, struggled to overcome the eighth-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps , narrowly winning 1-0 in Game Three.

Under the previous aggregate rule, LAFC would not have advanced, as they had been trounced 3-0 in Game Two. LAFC defender Aaron Long voiced his dissatisfaction.

"We just don’t like the best of three… I think most of the guys prefer whether it’s just home and away or just a single game."

Charlotte FC , who lost in the First Round to Orlando City SC , shared similar apprehensions even before playing. "I’m not sure about the system, I must admit," said head coach Dean Smith. "I think if it’s over two legs, and you win on goal differential, that should be it. The fact that you can win 6-0 away and then draw at home and still not get through bothers me."

With no extra time in the first round, Charlotte adapted their strategy to focus on penalties. Their fears became reality as Charlotte and Orlando’s two scoreless draws left the series to be decided by penalties, which Charlotte ultimately lost.

Even LA Galaxy, the first team to secure a semifinal spot, had reservations about the change. "To be honest, I was always a big fan of the home-and-away and the aggregate score," admitted head coach Greg Janney.

Stefan Frei, the Seattle Sounders ’ goalkeeper whose saves sent his team through, added his voice to the critique. "You can lose the first game 5-0, tie the next two games, win in PKs, and you’re going through? I don’t like that," Frei remarked, reflecting frustration with a system that could allow lopsided results to carry little consequence.

With the reversal of fortune that lower-seeded teams have enjoyed, a recurring question surfaces: Does regular-season performance matter as much under this new format? The trend this year points to increased success for lower-seeded teams, as only two of the top-seeded teams—one from each conference—remain in contention.

Some argue that the format’s volatility adds excitement, but others worry that it may devalue the effort put into a strong regular season. Yet, when 2023’s results are weighed with 2024’s, it may be that fans and players alike have yet to see the system balance out.

MLS Teams Clinching Conference Semifinals (regular season conference ranking) Eastern Conference Western Conference 2021 New England Revolution(1) Philadelphia Union (2) Nashville SC (3) NYCFC (4) Colorado Rockies (1) Sporting KC (3) Portland Timbers (4) Real Salt Lake (7) 2022 Philadelphia Union (1) Montréal Impact (2) NYCFC (3) Cincinnati FC (5) LAFC (1) Austin FC (2) FC Dallas (3) LA Galaxy (4) 2023 Cincinnati (1) Orlando City (2) Columbus Crew (3) Philadelphia Union (4) Seattle Sounders (2) LAFC (3) Houston Dynamo (4) Sporting KC (8) 2024 Orlando City (4) NYCFC (6) NY Red Bulls (7) Atlanta United (9) LAFC (1) LA Galaxy (2) Seattle Sounders (4) Minnesota United (6)

As MLS looks to find the right playoff format, it remains to be seen whether this version will endure or evolve. For now, teams and fans alike are left to grapple with the paradox of a system that brings both heightened drama and increased unpredictability, where regular-season giants may falter while playoff underdogs rise.

Perhaps, as players and fans give it time, this turbulent new system will find its balance—or perhaps, like those fallen top-seeds, it too will face an early exit.