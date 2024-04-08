Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling with a negative net rating, weak defense, and losses to lottery teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are collapsing post-All-Star break, especially defensively, missing key player Dean Wade.

The New York Knicks are hindered by injuries, notably Julius Randle's season-ending absence, impacting offensive production.

As the NBA playoffs continue to draw closer, the dominating narrative is surrounding the Western Conference, specifically regarding its brutal and competitive nature. As it stands, the first and tenth seeds in the Western Conference are separated by fewer games than the first and second seeds of the Eastern Conference.

The path to the Western Conference Finals is going to be a bloodbath. It feels like any combination of teams can make it there. While there are teams that are generally favored, the common consensus is that most matchups can be considered toss-ups, and the teams that will be competing in the Western Conference Finals are still up in the air.

The question about which team is going to make the Eastern Conference Finals is also a toss-up but for a completely different reason. Aside from the Boston Celtics, the current title favorites, the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff teams are looking weak, relative to the Western Conference.

Beyond the first-seed Celtics, there aren't that many standout teams in the rest of the conference. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently slumping, while teams like the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are battling through injuries that are preventing them from playing at their peak level. Due to the weakened nature of the Eastern Conference, the path to the Conference Finals has never been easier, and it's setting up another potential underdog run.

The Bucks Are Much Weaker Than Their Record Indicates

-6.3 Net rating in April, three straight losses against lottery teams

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. While they were the title favorites after acquiring Damian Lillard, the team hasn't looked like legitimate contenders. And their most recent stretch of games doesn't provide any confidence either.

They've lost their last four games, and are 3-7 in their last ten games. What's concerning is that three of their four most recent losses were against lottery teams. They lost three straight to the Washington Wizards, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Toronto Raptors.

Their poor defense has been a concerning trend for the team, and they've held a 117.6 defensive rating over their last five games, 24th in the league. Since the All-Star break, they have ranked 16th in defensive rating.

Their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in late March exposed a lot of their defensive problems to a national audience. The Lakers climbed back from a 19-point deficit by attacking the Bucks' weak perimeter defense as the backcourt of Damian Lillard and Malik Beasly has shown to be susceptible to attacks.

In their loss to the Knicks last Sunday, they gave up a combined 69 points to the Knicks' starting backcourt. In their loss to the Raptors, they gave up a combined 56 points to the Raptors' starting backcourt. The Bucks have shown no real improvement in their perimeter defense all season long, and this weakness is something opposing teams will take advantage of.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Collapsing

3-7 in their last ten games, 10-16 since the All-Star break

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams in the league pre-All-Star break. They went 11-2 during January and achieved a defensive rating of 106.1, the second-best mark of the month. Their elite defense wasn't just limited to January but was a trend for the team before the All-Star break.

They were extremely gritty and tenacious and were elite at suffocating their opponents. Since the All-Star break, they've been a bottom-six defensive team, giving up 115.7 points per 100 possessions. A big cause for this drop in defense is the loss of Dean Wade. The fifth-year forward was instrumental in helping anchor their previously elite defense, and his absence has resulted in a complete collapse.

Cleveland Cavaliers Advanced Stats Pre/Post All-Star Break Stat Pre All-Star Post All-Star ORtg 116.2 111.3 ORtg Rank 15th 20th DRtg 110.3 115.7 DRtg Rank 2nd 24th NRtg 5.8 -4.5 NRtg Rank 4th 23rd

Their defense previously carried them to a successful record, as they were never an offensively dominant team. Even during their hot streak, they were only 15th in offensive rating. Their offense has only gotten worse since then, and they no longer have the elite defense to carry them.

Injuries Have Prevented the New York Knicks From Reaching Their Ceiling

Julius Randle is out for the rest of the season

Following the trade to acquire OG Anunoby from the Raptors, the Knicks became one of the hottest teams in the league. They had the best record in January, going 14-2, and attained the best defensive and net rating in the league during that same time period.

Just as they were establishing themselves as a legitimate darkhorse contender, injuries struck. They lost Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle for an extended period of time, and it was recently revealed that Randle was going to miss the rest of the season.

Although Anunoby and Robinson have recently reentered the lineup, losing Randle is a big loss for the team, considering his importance on the offensive end. The Knicks are scoring seven more points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and are shooting over three percent more efficiently.

Without Randle there to take away the defensive pressure off of Jalen Brunson, their playoff offense could take a big hit. Teams can start putting most of their defensive efforts on Brunson, and without an established scoring threat to take advantage, the Knicks' offense could become stagnant and predictable.

Their loss in last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals was a good example of how a Brunson-only offense struggled. Although Brunson put up 31 points on 50 percent shooting, the lack of consistent scoring around him allowed the opposing defense to scheme around him. Although Randle was a part of that same inconsistent cast, he's made a big improvement this year.

The Knicks still have a solid group of players surrounding Brunson, but come playoff time it's unsure if the role players will be able to maintain the same level of play. If they can't, the Knicks may have to wait another season until they can compete for a title.