A list of the incredible amount of talent left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for their Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday has gone viral on social media. Following Todd Boehly's purchase of the Blues, they've spent money at an alarming rate, bringing in an army of new players.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicholas Jackson have all come into the fold. Chelsea have signed around 40 players during Boehly's tenure owning the team. One thing they haven't done half as well, though, is sell players on. As a result, they've amassed a humongous squad of players and currently have over 40 players on the books.

They simply have too many names to feature them all on a regular basis, so they had to leave some pretty recognisable names out of their matchday squad altogether for the Blues' first game of the season against City. A list of those players has gone viral.

The List Features 22 Names

It included names like Romelu Lukaku & Raheem Sterling

After Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by City, following goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic, the list of 22 different players who hadn't even made it into the club's matchday squad was revealed. There were some very noticeable absences during the game, including Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher. The three men have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer and clearly aren't in Enzo Maresca's plans.

Reece James also missed out, but the full-back has been dealing with injuries as well as a suspension and isn't quite ready to return. The full list of the absent players is listed below. Please note, though, Tosin Adarabioyo is included on the list, but was actually on the Blues' bench for the match.

Raheem Sterling was also left out of the side and he wasn't shy to make his feelings known about the situation. Through his representatives, the winger released a statement addressing the fact that he wasn't included in the matchday squad for Chelsea's opening game of the season.

Sterling Wants Clarity on the Situation

His statement has received backlash from fans and pundits

Shortly after he was left out of Chelsea's matchday squad entirely for their meeting with City, Sterling's representatives released a statement on his behalf. In it, they highlighted the fact that the Englishman returned to pre-season early this summer and has built a good relationship with his new manager Maresca.

They also reiterated his ambition and dedication to performing at the highest level for Chelsea, before revealing that they were looking forward to gaining clarity on his situation at Stamford Bridge. The statement has been met with backlash as figures such as Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp have slammed Sterling for it, whereas Micah Richards sympathises with his situation.