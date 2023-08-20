Highlights Mohamed Salah racked up his 200th goal involvement in the Premier League vs Bournemouth, comprising 140 goals and 60 assists.

Salah has overtaken Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's highest goalscorer, with 187 goals for the club.

Salah is now the 12th player in history to reach 200 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah found the net against Bournemouth yesterday afternoon in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Anfield, and the goal was a landmark one, as it was the 200th goal in the Premier League that the Egyptian has either scored or assisted. It comprises 140 goals and 60 assists.

Salah's goal also saw him overtake Steven Gerrard in terms of Liverpool's highest goalscorers, having now reached 187 goals for The Reds to Gerrard's 186. Salah's tally for Liverpool sees him stay only behind Ian Rush (336), Roger Hunt (259) Gordon Hodgson (241), and Billy Liddell (228). Salah also has 75 assists for the club.

OPTA stats show that Salah is the first Liverpool player to either score or assist in 10 consecutive Premier League appearances at Anfield. He has also become the first player to do so in 10 straight home appearances in the top flight since Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy in December 2015 (10).

Salah has 138 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League (highest). He is also the club's highest scorer in the Champions League (42). He has scored five times in the FA Cup, once in the League Cup, and once in the FA Community Shield.

He also came close to another record last weekend against Chelsea. He was looking to become the highest scorer on an opening Premier League weekend, but he was substituted before he was able to achieve this.

He was linked with a move away from Merseyside this summer. He received a two-year contract offer worth £155m from Al-Ittihad. Had Salah accepted the offer, he would have joined his former teammate Fabinho in Jeddah, and Liverpool would have received a £52m transfer fee. However, the agent of Salah, Ramy Abbas Issa, insisted that his client was 'committed' to Liverpool. Former Reds striker Robbie Fowler said: “I’ll put in a word for him to stay. I want him to stay at Liverpool. But good players will always get linked here because this country and this Pro League wants good players and that’s the simplicity of it,”

He joins a group of only 11 other players to have achieved the feat of 200 Premier League goal involvements, and he is the first African player to do so, along with being the only active Premier League player on the list. So, without further ado, here are the other 11, but starting with the man in 12th himself, Mohamed Salah.

12 Mohamed Salah - 200 (140 goals and 60 assists)

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and scored 32 goals in his first season. This is Salah’s seventh season in a Liverpool shirt, and he will look to break a few records in the ongoing season. He has a few years left and looking at his killer instinct best, there is a chance that the Egyptian will go further up in the table. He has played in 233 Premier League games. The 30-year-old’s incredible feats at the club also include him being the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt, in 1965/66, to score 20 league goals for a third successive season – he will be eager to make it four in a row. Salah will be hoping to continue his goal scoring exploits at Liverpool to ensure The Reds improve on a disappointing campaign. He is the third Liverpool player on this list, and only two contributions behind the second, trailing....

11 Robbie Fowler - 202 (163 goals and 39 assists)

Fowler is the sixth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, and scored 128 league goals across two spells with Liverpool, while also plying his trade with Leeds United and Manchester City in between. He has 26 England caps to his name. The man affectionately known to Reds fans as 'God' is these days managing in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah FC.

10 Steven Gerrard - 212 (120 goals and 92 assists)

Also managing these days in Saudi Arabia, although one division higher than Fowler, is his former teammate Steven Gerrard. In a Liverpool career spanning from 1998-2015, Gerrard achieved many things both with The Reds and individually, including spearheading both Liverpool's epic 2005 Champions League final comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul, and scoring a wonder goal in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United. He also became only the third player to reach 500 Premier League appearances, behind just Ryan Giggs and Jamie Carragher.

9 Teddy Sheringham 221 (146 goals and 75 assists)

Over a 24-year professional career, including spells at Millwall, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, Sheringham is the oldest outfield player to appear in a Premier League match (40 years and 272 days), and also the oldest Premier League goalscorer (40 years and 268 days). He was also the highest goalscorer in the first ever Premier League season (1992-93, 22 goals). Not only that, he is also a member of the Tottenham Hall Of Fame. His son Charlie currently plays for Dartford of the National League South. He'll do well if his career is half as successful as his old man's!

8 Sergio Aguero - 231 (184 goals and 47 assists)

The Argentine is Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer, and also has 12 Premier League hat-tricks, more than any other player. At City, he won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and six League Cup titles. He is also responsible for one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history with his last-second goal against QPR in 2012, which secured the title for City and led to the Martin Tyler commentary: “Manchester City are still alive here. Balotelli. Agueroooo! I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again. So watch it, drink it in. They've just heard the news at The Stadium of Light. Two goals in added time for Manchester City to snatch the title away from Manchester United.”

7 Thierry Henry - 249 (175 goals and 74 assists)

The mercurial Frenchman is Arsenal's record goalscorer and a member of their famous 2003-04 'Invincibles' who went the entire Premier League season undefeated. A four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, who also went on to win the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championships in 2000, these days Henry has shifted his focus to broadcasting, working as a pundit for CBS Sports.

6 Harry Kane - 259 (213 goals and 46 assists)

Kane's recent departure from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich means Salah is now the only active Premier League player on this list. Highest scorer for both Spurs and England, Kane will be hoping to add some trophies to his individual honours, something that somehow kept eluding him in north London.

5 Andrew Cole - 260 (187 goals and 53 assists)

A prolific scorer for both Newcastle United and Manchester United, Cole was a member of The Red Devils' treble-winning squad in 1999. Before Erling Haaland smashed his way to it last season, Cole held the record for most Premier League goals in a single 42-game season (with 34 goals).

Cole has the distinction of being one of the few players in England to have swept all possible honours in the English game, including the PFA Young Player of the Year award, as well as the Champions League title. Cole was also capped 15 times for England between 1995 and 2001.

4 Ryan Giggs - 271 (109 goals and 162 assists)

The only player on this list with more assists than goals, Giggs was the definition of a one-club man, staying with Manchester United throughout his entire professional career. One of the members of United's vaunted 'Class of 92', Giggs has more Premier League winners medals than anyone else, an astonishing 13. Only United, as a club, and Liverpool have more Premier League titles than the Welsh wing wizard. He is also one of only 28 players with over 1,000 career appearances, although recent years have seen him encounter personal problems.

3 Frank Lampard - 279 (177 goals and 102 assists)

The England legend holds the record for most Premier League goals by a midfielder, and Chelsea's all-time leading scorer. He has also achieved over 100 caps for his country, as a member of England's 'Golden Generation' in the mid-2000s. Lampard was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to football, and is in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

2 Wayne Rooney 311 (208 goals and 103 assists)

Manchester United's record scorer, who also held the England scoring record before being overtaken by Kane. Rooney came to prominence in 2002 when, as a fresh-faced 16-year-old, he found the net from outside the box against Arsenal for Everton, two years before he found his way to Old Trafford. He is another one who has a brother plying their trade in the game: John, currently at Oldham Athletic.

1 Alan Shearer - 324 (260 goals and 64 assists)

During the early-to-mid 1990s, there was nobody in English football more lethal in front of goal than Shearer. For both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, Shearer ruthlessly tormented opposition defenders. These days, he is a respected pundit who regularly appears on Match of the Day, swapping opinions with regular host Gary Lineker and fellow pundit Micah Richards.