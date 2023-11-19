Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack with over 100 international goals, making him the top scorer since 2000.

Lionel Messi follows closely behind but will no doubt be more satisfied with his international career, having finally won the World Cup in 2022.

Surprisingly, lesser-known players like Sunil Chhetri and Ali Mabkhout have also made their mark on the international stage and rank in the top 10 here.

For some players, international football is the very pinnacle of the sport. After all, even pulling on the national team jersey just once can be the proudest moment for many individuals across the span of their entire careers.

Some talented footballers are fortunate to represent their countries on a number of occasions, though, and some go a step further by netting goal after goal on the international stage. Take for instance Kylian Mbappe.

Despite still being just 24 years of age, he is now third on France's all-time top scorers list on 46 goals. The Paris Saint-Germain star is only five behind Thierry Henry and nine behind Olivier Giroud. However, Mbappe does not make it onto the list of players who have scored the most international goals since 2000 (via Transfermarkt). In fact, no Frenchman makes the top 10. As well as seeing who actually does make the list, you read more about them in the article below. Enjoy!

Most international goals since 2000 Goals Appearances Country Cristiano Ronaldo 127 203 Portugal Lionel Messi 106 178 Argentina Sunil Chhetri 82 126 India Robert Lewandowski 81 144 Poland Romelu Lukaku 79 112 Belgium Neymar 79 128 Brazil Miroslav Klose 71 137 Germany Luis Suarez 68 137 Uruguay Ali Mabkhout 67 89 UAE Carlos Ruiz 66 118 Guatemala

10 Carlos Ruiz

The first name in this top ten isn't one that too many European football fans will be particularly familiar with. After all, Carlos Ruiz has spent most of his career playing for clubs in Central America such as LA Galaxy and FC Dallas.

However, he scored the most club goals for C.S.D Municipal who play in his home nation of Guatemala. And in his own country, he is a truly legendary footballer having scored 66 goals in 118 outings for the national team. He retired in 2016, though, so won't be able to add to his tally.

9 Ali Mabkhout

Next up, we have 33-year-old striker Ali Mabkhout who has bagged 67 goals in 89 for the United Arab Emirates and is still playing international football to this day. He has spent his entire club career with Al Jazira, scoring over 200 goals for the club from Abu Dhabi.

He became his country's all-time leading goalscorer in style as well. Indeed, on 10 October 2019, Mabkhout netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Indonesia.

8 Luis Suarez

If you didn't know too much about the first two names on the list, you'll surely be familiar with former Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan has bagged 68 in 137 on the international scene to go alongside his 468 club goals.

For all his goals, he'll ironically probably be best remembered for an incident at the other end of the pitch. We are referring to, of course, his infamous goalline handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup which saw him sent off, but helped Uruguay make the semifinals in the most dramatic fashion.

7 Miroslav Klose

It's almost impossible to have a conversation about the greatest international goalscorers without mentioning the prolific German forward Miroslav Klose. He is, after all, not only a World Cup winner but also has scored the most goals across those tournaments with 16 strikes to his name.

What's more, he is also the first player to appear in four consecutive World Cup semi-finals and just one of three stars to have scored at four different editions of the competition. He achieved all this by scoring 71 in 137 for his nation.

6 Neymar

The Brazilian was hyped as the next big thing from such a young age and in many ways, he has lived up to expectations. After all, he is now his country's all-time top goalscorer with 79 in 128 games – which also sees him rank sixth on this list.

He overtook the icon that is Pele to claim that record but would surely trade in that individual accolade if he could only have one of the legend's three World Cup wins. But that's not how football works and at the age of 31 and playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal, you wonder if Neymar will even get another shot at winning football's most illustrious prize.

5 Romelu Lukaku

For a player who has scored so many goals over the course of his career, Romelu Lukaku has been oddly maligned for his supposed inconsistency for some time now. Spells where he struggled at Manchester United and Chelsea didn't help, but he's now approaching 300 club goals and is still only 30 years of age.

What's more, he's also been extremely efficient on the international stage, scoring 79 times in 112 appearances for Belgium. That makes him his country's record goalscorer. He is way out on his own on that list too, with the recently retired Eden Hazard second with 33 goals in 126 outings.

4 Robert Lewandowski

Strangely enough, there has often been a feeling that Robert Lewandowski has struggled to show his true level in a Poland shirt. After all, he failed to score at his first World Cup in 2018 and then missed a penalty in his first game in Qatar 2022.

He did end up grabbing two goals at that tournament eventually and has a record total of 81 in 144 for his nation. Not bad for a guy who was mislabeled as a defender when making his international debut at a 20-year-old way back in 2008.

3 Sunil Chhetri

Although he never made any sort of impact on European football, Sunil Chhetri is a fairly familiar name for any true fan of the sport. He is after all, well-known for his remarkable goalscoring feats with India.

Despite his country having never qualified for any edition of the World Cup, he has still delivered plenty of fantastic moments for the Indian national side. With 82 goals in 126 games, Chhetri notably also led them to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, meaning they qualified for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 27 years.

2 Lionel Messi

Well, it was only a matter of time before Lionel Messi's name popped up on this list. The Argentine had won essentially everything you can in the domestic game but triumph at the World Cup remained painfully elusive until last January.

The Inter Miami ace stole the show in Qatar, winning the tournament and the Golden Ball as the best player. With 106 strikes in 178 games, he has a stunning catalogue of goals to recall, but you suspect his brace in that final against France will be the most cherished of his career.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Wherever there is Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is never far behind. And on this particular list, the Portuguese star is actually leading the way. Indeed, with 127 goals in 203 games, Ronaldo has scored more time than any other international player since the turn of the century.

CR7 is still going strong as well, having netted eight goals in eight games, helping his country qualify for the 2024 European Championships. At the age of 38, that may well be the last international tournament Ronaldo ever plays in.