Highlights The 2023/24 Premier League season is a third of the way through, and WhoScored has compiled a team of the best signings so far.

Guglielmo Vicario has impressed as Tottenham's new goalkeeper, with his shot-stopping abilities and understanding of the team's playing style.

Other notable signings include James Maddison, Cole Palmer, and Jeremy Doku, who have made significant contributions to their respective teams.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is now 12 games old, meaning each team has played almost a third of their games already. It seems to be an apt time to take a moment and look back on what has unfolded to this point.

This is exactly what WhoScored have done as they have produced a team of the best signings made in the Premier League this season. The sums of money being thrown around by English clubs have become eye-watering over recent years and the summer transfer window was no exception in this regard. So many players have found a new home and while some have struggled to acclimatise to their new surroundings thus far, others have thrived and elevated their team to a new level.

The XI produced by WhoScored is based on the average ratings of each player from the first 12 games of the 2023/24 Premier League season. With that in mind, let's take a look at who makes it into the team, and if any high-profile names miss out.

WhoScored's Best Signing XI - Premier League 23/24 Player Signed From Signed For Guglielmo Vicario Empoli Tottenham Malo Gusto Lyon Chelsea Nathan Collins Wolves Brentford Murillo Corinthians Nottingham Forest Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Manchester City Declan Rice West Ham United Arsenal James Ward-Prowse Southampton West Ham United James Maddison Leicester City Tottenham Cole Palmer Manchester City Chelsea Nicolas Jackson Villarreal Chelsea Jeremy Doku Rennes Manchester City

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) - 6.97

Hugo Lloris has been the number one at Tottenham for over a decade, but the 2018 World Cup winner now finds himself out of the plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Vicario was the man selected to come in as a replacement and the shot-stopper was brought in from Empoli. The Italian has shown a brilliant understanding of the way his new team are looking to play, as he has been asked to play as a sweeper keeper at times and done so very well.

His shot-stopping abilities shouldn't be downplayed either, as the 27-year-old kept four clean sheets in the opening 12 matches. Some big saves and clever work with his feet have helped Vicario edge ahead of the likes of David Raya and Andre Onana, who are the other high-profile goalkeeper signings.

RB: Malo Gusto (Chelsea) - 6.54

Reece James is the undisputed first-choice right-back at Stamford Bridge and this was only solidified by the fact that the Englishman was made club captain during the summer. This means that Gusto - who was actually signed in January 2023 before being loaned back to Lyon for the rest of the campaign - will have to settle for playing second fiddle, for the time being at least. James has notoriously had injury struggles in the past and a fitness problem suffered in the opening-day draw against Liverpool allowed Gusto the chance to make his mark on the team.

The 20-year-old has impressed during his handful of appearances for the West London side with the only blemish on his record to date being the straight red card he was shown against Aston Villa. Other than this, the young full-back has shown a composure on the ball which will be a promising sign for Chelsea fans who worry about James' fragility.

CB: Murillo (Nottingham Forest) - 7.00

Nottingham Forest could have pulled off one of the coups of the season with this one. Murillo was signed by Steve Copper's team at the end of the transfer window from Corinthians in Brazil for a relatively nominal fee in comparison to some of the eye-watering sums spent on other players. The young defender is the personification of being cool on the ball. His composure and ability to either pass the ball out from the back or to drive forward with the ball at his feet is at a very high level already based on his first handful of games in England.

One of his mazy runs almost resulted in a goal against Crystal Palace as Murillo picked the ball up in a deep position before driving through the middle of the Eagles' team, but unfortunately, he blasted the ball straight at the goalkeeper. His strength and pace are vital attributes as he adapts to one of the fastest leagues in world football. It would come as no shock to see one of the top six clubs put a large amount of money on the table to sign the Brazilian in the coming years.

CB: Nathan Collins (Brentford) - 6.90

Collins struggled at times while playing for Wolves in the 2022/23 season and this is why some fans were shocked to see Brentford swoop in to sign the Irishman in the summer. Thomas Frank has a defensively brilliant and very well-organised unit, and the Bees have actually gone from strength to strength with Collins now an established part of the back three. Alongside Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer, Collins has looked imperious and a lot more comfortable than he ever did at Molineux.

The 22-year-old still has plenty of room for growth and will no doubt be a dependable defender for the Bees for many years. He has contributed to three clean sheets and even helped himself to a winning goal against West Ham in one of the most entertaining games of the season to date. A partnership of Collins and Murillo would be a centre-back pairing worthy of a top half finish at the very least and both could even go on to bigger things eventually.

LB: Josko Gvardiol (Man City) - 6.69

Gvardiol was a sensation during the 2022 World Cup as Croatia managed a third-place finish in the tournament, and he was also a strong performer in RB Leipzig's journey to the Champions League round of 16 last season. The young defender even scored a header against City in the home tie as the eventual champions knocked the German side out. The club then went on to bring Gvardiol in to tighten up the back line for this season.

He has been used in an unfamiliar position - left-back - but has still thrived in the way that was expected of him. Very few teams have any joy when trying to attack the City back line and Gvardiol's presence makes it even more of a daunting prospect heading into the fixtures.

READ MORE: Man City sign Gvardiol: Comparing his stats to other Premier League defenders

CM: Declan Rice (Arsenal) - 7.23

Rice became one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history during the summer as the Gunners splashed out £105 million to beat off competition from Man City and to secure Mikel Arteta's main target. With the huge transfer fee, came massive pressure and expectations but Rice has dealt with this immaculately to date. The English midfielder has been dominant in every game he has played in thus far while also chipping in with big goals against Man United and Chelsea.

There is a strong argument that the 24-year-old is the second-best defensive midfielder in the league, behind Rodri, as very few players can command a game from the middle of the park, both physically and technically, in the same way Rice can. If Arsenal are to win their first title in two decades, the former West Ham captain will play a pivotal role.

CM: James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) - 7.30

It looked like Ward-Prowse would be consigned to a season in the second tier of English football after Southampton's relegation last term. There had been links to Premier League teams throughout the summer window but with time wearing on, it looked increasingly unlikely. West Ham swooped late in the window to bring the English midfielder in with a fraction of the money they had brought in from the Rice sale. Ward-Prowse is known as one of the best free-kick takers in the Premier League, if not the best, but he has actually shown that he is just a set-piece specialist in general.

He has already registered five assists for his new team, including two in his impressive debut against Chelsea, and scored twice. One of his goals was a diving header against Manchester City and he also found the net in a shock win for the Hammers in an away game against high-flying Brighton. The ability to arrive late in the box is a brilliant attribute to have, but Ward-Prowse has also been used in a more reserved role of late to allow Tomas Soucek to get forward more.

CM: James Maddison (Tottenham) - 7.58

Ange Postecoglou's revolution at Tottenham has been in part down to the form of new acquisition, Maddison. The former Leicester City man was one of the few players to have had a respectable 2022/23 campaign as the Foxes were relegated to the Championship. His move to a top-six club was highly anticipated, and it was the North London club that won the race for his signature.

Maddison had produced five assists and scored three goals in his opening ten games for Spurs, before suffering an injury against Chelsea in the 11th. The injury has ruled him out until the new year and his club is already suffering without their playmaker in the team as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in the only game he has missed so far. There is an argument that the 26-year-old is the signing of the season.

RW: Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 6.98

Cole Palmer came back to haunt his former club with a late penalty during the 4-4 Premier League draw against Man City before producing a cold celebration. His former employers had sanctioned the sale earlier in the summer - to the surprise of many - as he had already contributed to a trophy for City by scoring the winner in the European Super Cup final against Sevilla.

READ MORE: Peter Drury's epic commentary for every goal in Chelsea 4-4 Man City

The 21-year-old has combined brilliantly with another former City player in the form of Raheem Sterling to help Chelsea turn their fortunes around slightly since the beginning of the campaign. The Blues are still struggling for consistency in the league as they are often able to raise performance levels against other top sides, but still struggle to break down teams lower down in the league that leave fewer gaps in behind. Palmer has been the bright spark of the team, maturing from a youth player at man City to being one of the main men at Chelsea.

ST: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) - 7.02

Chelsea have had an issue with strikers in the past decade or so, with some believing there is even a curse on the number 9 shirt. While Jackson wears the number 15, the striker position as a whole has been an area of contention at Stamford Bridge since the days of Didier Drogba came to an end.

There were murmurs of discontent with the level of output being provided by the summer signing from Villarreal in the early weeks of the season, as Jackson scored just two goals in his first nine appearances in a Chelsea shirt while even serving a suspension due to accumulating five yellow cards in the first six games of the season. The Senegalese forward has perhaps been helped massively by his two most recent performances, in which he netted a hat-trick against Tottenham in a crazy game that saw the opposition go down to nine men before also scoring in the wild 4-4 draw against Man City.

LW: Jeremy Doku (Man City) - 7.59

With the reigning champions sitting at the top of the Premier League table once more, Doku is their second player to make the list, which proves just how shrewd Pep Guardiola is in the transfer market. Riyad Mahrez and the aforementioned Palmer departed the club over the summer and a replacement was deemed necessary, and the Citizens swooped for the young Belgian from Rennes.

Doku has hit the ground running at the Etihad as he has already joined an exclusive list of players to have registered four assists in a single Premier League game, doing so in a 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth. He also grabbed his first league goal for his new team in that game. Doku is a very different alternative to Jack Grealish on the left-wing for City and even looks to have pushed ahead of the Englishman in the pecking order.