Premier League fans have had their say on who they believe to be the biggest transfer flops in Premier League history with Harry Maguire finishing third in the list.

It comes as a result of Sky Bet’s Fan Hope Survey for 2023, where fans voted for new Arsenal signing - Kai Havertz - as the most likely transfer to flop in the upcoming league season.

Supporters of all 20 clubs in the division were involved in the survey, with 51% of voters believing the German will struggle at the Emirates.

Mason Mount on the other hand, was backed by 69% of supporters to succeed after also heading out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

A massive 81% also believed Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool for a fee of £35 million was an absolute bargain for Jurgen Klopp's side.

In addition to the recent signings, fans were asked to vote for their biggest transfer flop in the entirety of the Premier League era. Below are the results of the vote...

8 Timo Werner - RB Leipzig to Chelsea (£48m)

Chelsea thought they had bagged a great deal after fighting off competition from recent league winners, Liverpool, to secure the German's signature in 2020.

Werner had found the back of the net for the Bundesliga club on 78 occasions from 127 games, meaning he averaged more than a goal every two games.

His Bundesliga form did not translate to the Premier League as that goal scoring ratio quickly moved to less than one goal in every five games.

10 goals in two years is not inspiring in the slightest when playing up front for a team that create more chances than almost every other team in the league.

7 Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United (£73m)

5% of voters decided that they thought Sancho was the biggest ever transfer flop in the league with his move in 2021 still not panning out as was expected.

A massive £73 million fee was paid to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford after a 12-month saga, with other top European sides also interested in signing him.

His first season back in England saw a string of poor performances and seemingly a loss of confidence with the fearless Sancho constantly running at his full-back and taking the game to opponents nowhere to be seen.

The second season did not go too much better as he was granted time off during the season by Erik ten Hag to deal with personal issues, and his return to the first-team has not shown too many signs of improvement.

6 Ángel Di María - Real Madrid to Manchester United (£58.7m)

A famous goal in one of his first games saw the Argentine chip Kasper Schmeichel in sublime fashion to send United fans into joy as they thought it would become a regular occurrence.

It did not play out in this way as not only did they lose the game in question, but the winger went on to be one of the most unsuccessful big money signings the club ever made.

While there was obvious quality within the player, and still is to this day after he helped his nation win a World Cup in 2022, he never really took to life in Manchester.

Di Maria did not seem to want to be at the club, and took the first opportunity he could to jump ship to PSG, after injuries and poor form plagued his time in England.

5 Nicholas Pepe - Lille to Arsenal (£72m)

It would seem extremely harsh to call the Ivorian winger a flop if this was solely judged on the quality of goals scored during his time at the club.

If someone unfamiliar with Pepe watched a YouTube compilation of his highlights at Arsenal, they would assume he was one of the top players in the league, if not the world.

The reality is that he never settled into a regular starting role due to poor form upon his arrival back in 2019, and perhaps bad luck with the managers he has played under never really fancying him.

He is still contracted to the club after his loan spell at OGC Nice came to an end in 2023, but there is very little chance of him remaining with Bukayo Saka bossing the right-wing role at the Emirates.

4 Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea (£50m)

Torres moved from Liverpool to Chelsea in January 2011 for a record transfer fee at the time, and he was viewed as the final piece of the puzzle and the man to fire them to Champions League glory.

In a round about way he did make a large contribution to their success in the competition in 2012, but not in the way fans had expected.

His famous goal in the Nou Camp was a rare positive moment in a disastrous Chelsea career on the whole with the goal scoring edge he showed in his first few years in England being missing.

The massive transfer fee at the time is made to look average with the money in football now, and that may have saved the Spaniard from a higher finish.

3 Harry Maguire - Leicester City to Manchester United (£80m)

As already mentioned, the England centre-back is the third-biggest transfer flop in Premier League history according to the survey.

Being made captain only six months after his arrival at the club for £80 million did not help lessen the criticism that came his way after a few poor performances during his first campaign at the club.

United were in a mess at the time as a club and team which is another factor that went against him, but he also never helped himself.

A lack of confidence and too many errors have stacked up to the point where he has lost his captaincy and place in the team.

2 Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan to Chelsea (£97.5m)

This was supposed to be the homecoming of the man that would put Chelsea straight back into contention for all the big prizes in world football.

A goal on his second debut for the Blues against Arsenal had fans believing that would become reality for the coming years.

The tale turned sour very quickly however, as Lukaku fell out of form and as a result, out of favour with Thomas Tuchel.

Some terrible performances led to him losing a place in the squad and deciding to take matters into his own hands by taking an unsanctioned interview to express his desire to return to Inter Milan in the future.

1 Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United (£89m)

22% of the fans taking part in the survey believed the French World Cup winner to be the biggest flop in terms of transfers, with his return to England not going to plan.

All the ability in the world was not enough to make Pogba a success at Old Trafford as none of his managers could find his best role in the team.

He played as a box-to-box midfielder, a defensive midfielder and even as a wide midfielder on the left during his time under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Injuries were also a big problem for Pogba as he missed large chunks of numerous seasons. His time at Old Trafford came to an end with a free transfer back to Juventus where he currently plays.