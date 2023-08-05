Highlights Rasmus Hojlund signs for Manchester United in a £72m deal, becoming the latest Scandinavian striker to join the Premier League.

The greatest Scandinavian XI to ever play in the Premier League features some iconic Premier League stars.

Hojlund has already been compared with Man City striker Erling Haaland.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atlanta for a fee believed to be in the region of £72m.

The Dane has become the latest Scandinavian striker to join the Premier League after Manchester City's Erling Haaland broke records galore during his first season in England.

Forget the surname similarities, all eyes will be on United’s new boy to see how well he fares when emulating the performances – and more importantly, the goal return – of his cross-city Norwegian counterpart.

This got us thinking – what is the greatest Scandinavian XI to ever grace the Premier League?

Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

The Premier League’s greatest Scandinavian XI

GK: Peter Schmeichel

Arguably the best Scandinavian to ever play in the Premier League, Schmeichel stands tall and proud between the sticks in this XI.

Not only did he become one of the greatest shot-stoppers to glove up in the English top division, but he redefined the role with his towering stature married up with his abnormal levels of agility.

His offspring, Kasper, could also be considered a Premier League great, but there’s no taking the United man off his pedestal.

RB: Henning Berg

An important-as-ever member of Blackburn Rovers’ historic side who won Premier League gold back in 1995, Henning Berg also won the treble with Manchester United.

Berg traditionally operated as a right-back, though his versatility saw him play more centrally, too.

A certified legend in the Nordic country of Norway, Berg became the first player to win the revamped top flight with two separate clubs and his tale will stand the test of time.

CB: Sami Hyypia

Often overlooked, Sami Hyypia’s influence on proceedings in Merseyside cannot be understated.

The imposing Finnish centre-back enjoyed a great 10-year stint at Anfield and was shacked up alongside Jamie Carragher in one of the most formidable partnerships the league has ever witnessed.

An utterly unknown prospect at Dutch side Willem II, you could say that the Reds took a punt on the defender, but boy did it pay off.

CB: Daniel Agger

Considering his unwavering ability, Agger was incredibly unfortunate not to depart Anfield with more silverware under his belt.

A cultured left foot was commonly known as a weapon he had in his arsenal and gave balance to Liverpool’s defensive structure across his 232 senior appearances for the club.

Injuries became a wicked foe for Agger and ultimately decimated a large part of his promising career. Still, despite ending his career at the ripe age of 31, he will always remain an Anfield cult hero.

LB: John Arne Riise

With a shot furious enough to rip a hole in the net, Riise quite literally smashes his way into the XI.

The Norwegian holds his nation’s all-time appearance record and so it was not just domestically where his talent was noticed and, therefore, utilised.

Riise completes the long line of Liverpool assets from Scandinavia but is arguably the most high-profile thanks to his thunderous free-kicks and tireless work rate up and down the flank.

CM: Christian Eriksen

Although Tottenham Hotspur and the idea of ‘clever business’ do not often go hand in hand, the £11m signing of Eriksen is one of their brighter decisions of yesteryear.

Following an impressive debut season in north London, the Dane was named as Spurs’ Player of the Year and became vital to how they ticked over.

He became the first player since David Beckham to record more than 10 assists in four consecutive seasons and has now returned to England to ply his trade for United and will be seen almost like a father figure for the arriving Hojlund.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro Stadium on September 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

CM: Thomas Gravesen

Heralded as the ‘Mad Dog’, his affectionate nickname paints the perfect story of Gravesen’s time in England.

The defensive enforcer impressed so much at Goodison Park that he earned a rightful move to Real Madrid, though the less said about that stint, the better.

Gravesen, now that he has hung up his boots, is making the most of his downtime by reportedly earning millions thanks to investments and his innate eye for poker. Forget peak Barclays, this is peak life.

RM: Freddie Ljunberg

All Premier League fans will have a solid memory of Ljunberg running down the wing with his bright red hair, causing a worry or two for the full-backs.

Scoring on his debut against United, Arsenal were sure they had made a sensible acquisition – and they were right.

The Sweden international was paramount to the Gunners’ success during his nine-year spell and contributed to the famous ‘Invincibles’ side in 2003/04. That in itself etches your name into Premier League folklore.

LM: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

His topsy-turvy managerial stint aside, Solskjaer will (hopefully) be best remembered for taking the term ‘impact sub’ to new heights.

Long before his position in the dugout, he was regarded as one of the greatest footballers to come out of Norway and spent over a decade in Manchester.

Solksjaer netted 126 goals in 366 appearances with his most notable finish the one to secure his club their historic treble win against Bayern Munich. Funnily enough, he came off the bench then, too.

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Although Ibrahimovic’s wonder years were played elsewhere in Europe, there’s no way the enigmatic Swede could miss out on this XI.

In his inaugural season in England, however, he did manage 17 goals and five assists in 28 league games and was an important cog in his side’s respective triumphs in the League Cup and Europa League.

If it wasn’t for the injury that brought his United career to a lamentable end, then this could be a completely different story.

ST: Erling Haaland

Forget Ibrahimovic, no Scandinavian export has disrupted the league as Haaland has done.

Like a duck to water, Haaland has no issues embracing the trials and tribulations of life in the Premier League and instead became a perennial record-breaker.

With a new kid on the block, don’t be surprised if Haaland reaches new heights in his second season under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage; if that’s even possible.