Highlights Some summer signings in the Premier League have struggled to settle, affecting their team's performance and leaving them in unfavorable positions.

Burnley has had a particularly challenging time with their new signings, as multiple players from the club make it onto the worst performing XI list.

The Premier League season has reached the eight game mark with all clubs currently on a break for international games to be played. Tottenham and Arsenal lead the way with some new signings for either side such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Declan Rice proving to have had a positive impact upon their respective sides.

This hasn't been the case with all signings made over the summer transfer window however, with some players struggling to have settled into their new team for one reason or another. While there is still a lot of football to be played and plenty of time for these players to achieve a redemption arc, their starts to the campaign could have given them a better starting point.

WhoScored has revealed the worst performing XI of players to have been signed by Premier League clubs in the summer 2023 transfer window. This is based on the average rating of each player from the opening eight league games of the 2023/24 season. With that in mind, we take a look at the XI below...

GK - James Trafford (Burnley)

Last season's Championship winners find themselves in the relegation zone after eight league matches after only managing one win in that time - against fellow newcomers to the division - Luton Town. Trafford was signed from Manchester City for Vincent Kompany's side's return to the top flight following an impressive Under-21s campaign for England over the summer. Life at Turf Moor has proven to be tough for the shot-stopper however, as only Sheffield United have conceded more than the 20 goals scored past him.

RB - Max Aarons (Bournemouth)

The English right-back was once seen as a potential future star during his time with Norwich City, with links to some of Europe's top clubs starting to emerge. As a move never quite materialised, Aarons remained with the East Anglian outfit in the second tier of English competition before being snapped up by the Cherries in the summer. Andoni Iraola is the new man in the Bournemouth dug-out and there was a lot of optimism surrounding the club due to the signings made including Aarons. The 23-year-old has perhaps been let down by the entire team's performance thus far as they are one of only two sides without a league win.

CB - Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Former Wolves defender, Collins, was brought in to slot in as one of three centre-backs in Thomas Frank's Brentford side that endured an impressive campaign last term. His signing has resulted in regular game time with Collins featuring in all of the Bees' fixtures so far this season, although the team has struggled to perform to the high levels they set themselves over their two previous Premier League campaigns. Collins has made up part of an unuusally leaky defence alongside Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer.

CB - Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

Many believed it was a match made in heaven when Aston Villa signed the Spanish centre-back from Villarreal ahead of the new season as he had previously impressed under Unai Emery in Spain. Life at Villa Park hasn't kicked-off in the smoothest fashion, although recent performances have picked up significantly with Torres even bagging his first goal against Wolves in the last match. His horror show in his debut against Newcastle may have had a big hand in his inclusion in this XI.

LB - Ashley Young (Everton)

Young is a former Premier League champion from his time spent with Manchester United. The current version of the former England international is slightly different to the energetic, all-action winger that had defenders worrying over a decade ago. His arrival at Everton on a free transfer has seen the 38-year-old take up the left-back spot within Sean Dyche's team. Recent victories over Brentford and Bournemouth have given Everton's start to the season a better look, although Young has at times struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.

CM - Vinícius Souza (Sheffield United)

It was a promising start to the season for the Brazilian midfielder as he showed his ability to carry the ball forward and even almost scored a brilliant goal in his debut against Nottingham Forest. Since then, it has been a struggle for the Blade's new signing to perform in the team that find themselves rock bottom of the table. Souza was part of the midfield that was torn apart during the recent 8-0 home defeat against Newcastle.

CM - Sander Berge (Burnley)

Remarkably, the man that departed Bramall Lane to later be replaced by Souza also makes this XI. Berge was a big part of the Blades' promotion campaign and earned a move to Burnley, although the move has yet to show any signs of success to date. The Norwegian international has featured in the Clarets' opening eight games and struggled to make a significant impact, although he did register an assist in their only victory of the campaign so far.

CM - Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Eyebrows were raised during the summer when Mikel Arteta sanctioned a £60 million move to bring Havertz from Chelsea despite the German struggling in the 2022/23 season playing as the centre-forward at Stamford Bridge. Seven goals in 35 league games isn't the record of a clinical goalscorer, but Arteta had a new plan for the 24-year-old. With Granit Xhaka departing the club to join Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz was brought in to play the role on the left side of the midfield three but hasn't been able to adapt to the new role so far. After only a few matches, the Gunners' manager had taken the Germany international out of the starting line-up due to some poor performances.

Kai Havertz's Career Statistics (via Transfermarkt)

Club Games Goals Appearances Bayer Leverkusen 150 46 31 Chelsea 139 32 15 Arsenal 12 1 1

RW - Luca Koleosho (Burnley)

It is still very much early days for the young winger, but he is the third Burnley player to have made the XI meaning the signings brought into Turf Moor have struggled to bed in to their new team. Koleosho has a single goal contribution from his first eight games in English football with an assist against Nottingham Forest during a 1-1 draw. The Italian Under-21 international has plenty of time to get to grips with the division at only 19-years-old.

ST - Raul Jimenez (Fulham)

Not only has the Mexican forward failed to find the back of the net for his new club so far, but he has also failed to score in the Premier League since the 2021/22 season. Jimenez used to be a clinical and reliable goalscorer for Wolves after moving to England from Benfica, but after suffering a horrible head injury in 2020, has struggled to recapture that form in front of goal. Replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic - who moved to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia - was never going to be an easy task, and Jimenez has proven this with his early struggles.

LW - Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

Yet another Burnley signing rounds off the XI as Amdouni joins his fellow winger, Koleosho, in the side. The 22-year-old has contributed one goal but is part of one of the lowest scoring front lines in the entire league to this point. It is perhaps harsh that a player completely new to the country and league makes it into this team as there have been glimpses from the Swiss forward of what he can do, but that is the nature of the beast, unfortunately.

WhoScored's 'Premier League worst new singing XI'