Forget about the Team, Manager, or Player of the Season award, Sofascore have released their picks for the one we've all been waiting for... That's right, the Worst Team of the Season.

The modern-day game is full of stats and data, and that's precisely how Sofascore decided on this team.

A few players, however, can consider themselves unlucky to be involved in this XI we think. There are surprises in this team, such as not including any Leicester City or Everton players, with the former relegated to the Championship and the latter surviving on the final day.

The 'Worst' Team of the Season

The side is predominately represented by Leeds United players. Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, and Patrick Bamford make it an unhappy quartet for Leeds. The Premier League's bottom side Southampton are represented by two players in Gavin Bazunu and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

What was most shocking, however, is that there weren't more Saints players included after a miserable campaign.

Nottingham Forest, who ended up having a successful campaign, have Remo Freuler and Orel Mangala representing Steve Cooper's side. The final three are Bournemouth's Adam Smith, Tottenham's Clement Lenglet, and Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid. The latter surprised us the most, with the Jamaican performing admirably in Fulham's return to the top flight.

Danny Ward, Wout Faes, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Marc Cucurella can all count themselves extremely fortunate not to be involved as well, but the same could be said for A LOT of players this season.

There will obviously be a lot of debate among supporters about this team, and we think stats aren't everything in the game. As much as they dominate the sport, they do not tell the whole story. Surely, most, if not all, of the team should be made up of those languishing in the bottom three or those that have disappointed this season... Chelsea or even Liverpool for example.

Fortunately for those involved, there isn't an actual award for the Worst Team of the Season. Imagine the scenes if there was!

It's time for you all to argue among yourselves and choose your truly awful team of this Premier League season.