Highlights Ticket prices for Jurgen Klopp's final game at Anfield could reach up to £25,000, an extortionate markup compared to their face value of £60.

Cheaper resale tickets for the Wolves game are still selling for around £2,000, before additional charges are added.

Despite the high prices, Klopp's actual final game in charge may not be the Premier League match against Wolves, but potentially the FA Cup final on 25 May.

It was a real bolt from the blue when Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The German has his squad firing on all cylinders, fighting for a quadruple, but has decided this will be his final campaign as he is simply "running out of energy".

With the dust settling over the past few days since the news broke, it hasn't taken long for some to look to the future. No, that's not referring to who might replace Klopp as manager – that's still up for debate even with Xabi Alonso the immediate favourite. Instead, some ticket touts are viewing it as an opportunity to make a small fortune.

Tickets for Klopp's final Liverpool game

Could cost around £25,000

As per the Mirror, fans could have to pay as much as £25,000 to have the honour of watching Klopp take charge of his final game at Anfield. This match in question is in the Premier League against Wolves on 19 May.

It's reported that, on one black market website, tickets are being priced at £18,000. Add VAT and the site's service fee, and the total sum comes to £24,480.

The seats being referred to in this case are in Block L5 at the front of Anfield’s Main Stand, which sees punters placed just behind the dugout. It certainly would be a prime position to watch the club's legendary manager call the shots from the sidelines for one last time at Liverpool.

However, seeing as the tickets have a face value of just £60, this does represent quite the rip-off. Indeed, if tickers are bought for the extortionate new price, the resale website will make a whopping 40,700 per cent profit (408 times the original value).

There are better-value seats on offer too, at least. Though these cheaper resale tickets for the Wolves game are still all commanding fees close to £2,000. And that's before VAT and booking charges are added on. ‌

To put that in perspective, resale tickets for Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game in charge of Manchester United at West Brom in 2013 were sold for around £3,000. That game was an absolute thriller too, proving to be fair(ish) value for money as it finished 5-5.

Klopp's final game in charge

Could be FA Cup final on 25 May

Ironically, despite the outrageous price these tickets are being sold for, it might not be Klopp's final game in charge. While it's likely to be his final Premier League game – although a home match against Luton Town is yet to be scheduled just yet – games in the cup competitions fall on a later date.

For instance, should the Reds make the Europa League final, they will be playing on 22 May at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland. While they will then play just three days later at Wembley on 25 May should they still be in the FA Cup.

With that being the case, it makes it seem even more obscene that the tickers against Wolves are being sold for so much. Of course, though, there is some logic to the high values as – regardless of what Liverpool do in the cup competitions – it will be Klopp's final game at Anfield.

