Luke Littler has won a tidy amount of money after coming out on top at the Bahrain Darts Masters. The teenage sensation has taken the sport by storm after becoming the youngest-ever player to reach the PDC World Championship final in 2023.

He has taken that incredible form with him to Bahrain and made further history in the process. He hit his first professional nine-darter with his first nine throws of his quarter-final match against Nathan Aspinall. In doing so, The Nuke became the youngest player to ever hit a televised perfect leg, surpassing Michael Van Gerwen.

It was Van Gerwen who he beat in the final of the tournament to win the first professional event of his career.

Prize money for the Bahrain Darts Masters

£60,000 is being distributed across the competitors

With darts' newest superstar going all the way in the tournament, Littler is walking away with a mouth-watering amount £20,000. By entering, Littler was immediately guaranteed £1250. He received double that amount for reaching the quarter-final. That was again doubled thanks to his 6-3 win over Aspinall, giving him £5000.

He followed his quarter-final win with a comprehensive display over Welshman Gerwyn Price, with Littler victorious by seven legs to three. This means that the teenager is guaranteed to win at least £10,000. In order to achieve the jackpot, Littler had to overcome the almighty challenge of Michael Van Gerwen, who has been one of the world's best players over the last decade. That didn't phase the young man, as he secured the £20,000 in a cool display, winning 8-5.

Bahrain Darts Masters prize money distribution Winner £20,000 Runner-Up £10,000 Semi-Final £5,000 Quarter-Final £2,500 Losing First Round £1,250 All figures taken from Darts News

How much Luke Littler won in the World Championships

His prize money from Bahrain pales in comparison

16-year-old Littler burst onto the scene during the PDC World Darts Championships. During an amazing run, the Englishman beat former champions Raymond Van Barneveld and Rob Cross to reach the final. He was agonizingly close to going all the way, missing a double that would've put him 5-2 ahead and needing only two more sets to win.

Unfortunately for him, world number one Luke Humphries took advantage and won every remaining set to be crowned champion. In being runner-up of such a lucrative event, the teenager was able to wipe any tears away with the astonishing £200,000 he made as a result of his performances. That equals ten times the amount that Littler secured for winning his first event of 2024.

Upon receiving the life-changing sum of money, Littler answered in true teenage fashion when asked what he would spend the cash on: