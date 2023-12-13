Highlights Mohamed Salah took 247 games to score his 150th Premier League goal, making him one of only 11 players to achieve this feat. He also scored his 200th goal for Liverpool in all competitions against Crystal Palace, cementing his status as one of the club's greatest players.

Alan Shearer, the top scorer in Premier League history, scored 150 goals in just 212 games, the fastest anybody has reached that tally. Three consecutive 30+ goal seasons sets him apart as one of the greatest Premier League strikers ever.

Only six games separated Shearer in first from Harry Kane in third, with Sergio Aguero coming second after reaching 150 goals in 217 games.

Scoring 150 goals in the Premier League is no mean feat, but it is something that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has done effortlessly since his arrival at Anfield. Scoring no less than 19 goals a season since his Liverpool debut in the 2017/18 campaign, he reached the incredible landmark against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah's goal against the Eagles was also his 200th for the Reds in all competitions, yet another feat to add to his impressive CV, which helped them rise to the top of the league table. But by scoring in gameweek 16, he ensured that he reached the incredible tally of 150 league goals in the fifth-fastest time ever.

Only 11 players have ever managed to reach and surpass that mark, showing just how exclusive a club it is. Incredibly, Salah managed to do it twice as fast as two of the other players on this list, which only helps to underline his goalscoring prowess under Jurgen Klopp. But who are the four individuals who got there in a quicker time than Salah? The Premier League have released the official numbers, and only six games separate the top three in this list, with all of them notorious for being goal machines during their Premier League careers. So, without further ado, let's get into the ranking.

1 Alan Shearer - 212 games

Blackburn and Newcastle

Alan Shearer's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Blackburn Rovers 138 112 Newcastle United 303 148

He's the Premier League's all-time top scorer for a reason you know. Alan Shearer remains the gold-standard for Premier League strikers, with his goalscoring ability unparallelled. Notching 150 goals in just 212 games for Blackburn and Newcastle, he went on to score a further 110 in the league.It's no surprise to see him right up there with the greatest Premier League players ever.

Lethal with both feet and his head too, Shearer scored more than 30 league goals for Blackburn in three consecutive seasons between 1993 and 1996. Helping Rovers win the Premier League title with a season best of 34 Premier League goals in 1994/95, that tally remained unbeaten until a certain Erling Haaland arrived on the scene for the 2022/23 term.

2 Sergio Aguero - 217 games

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Manchester City 275 184

Sergio Aguero's status as one of the best modern-day strikers is really highlighted by the fact he is just five games behind Shearer in this list. Arriving at Manchester City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, he wasted little time in becoming an elite Premier League goalscorer, hitting 23 in his first season, which included that famous 'AGUEROOOOO" goal.

He wouldn't break the 20-goal mark for the next two seasons, but then netted more than 20 times in the next five consecutive terms with City, winning the Golden Boot award in 2014/15 as he scored 26 goals. Only netting a further 34 times after hitting the 150 mark, he eventually ended his Premier League career fifth in the league's all-time scoring charts, but top of the league's hat-trick list.

3 Harry Kane - 218 games

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Norwich City 3 0 Tottenham Hotspur 317 213

Make no mistake about it, Harry Kane was coming for Shearer's Premier League record before he departed for Bayern Munich in the summer. Not many Leicester City or Norwich City fans would have thought that he would go on to become one of the best goalscorers in the game after his disappointing loan spells at both clubs, but that's exactly what he did.

After scoring three times in 10 appearances for Spurs in the 2013/14 season, his career in north London exploded. Bagging more than 20 league goals in six seasons out of a possible nine between 2014 and 2023, he hit 30 goals twice for Spurs and was one away from making it three in the 2016/17 season. A three-time golden boot winner and second in the league's all-time scoring charts, only a slow-ish start to his Premier League career prevented him from being top of this list.

4 Thierry Henry - 220 games

Arsenal

Thierry Henry's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Arsenal 258 175

Adored by Arsenal fans and the scourge of every Premier League team he faced during his eight years in north London, there aren't many players in this list who scored as many breathtaking goals as Thierry Henry on their way to 150. The Frenchman had a knack for the unexpected, be it flicking the ball up and volleying it past Fabian Barthez when Arsenal faced Manchester United, or dribbling through Liverpool players as if they weren't even there.

Scoring more than 24 goals in five consecutive seasons between 2001 and 2006, the World Cup winner helped his side win two league titles within that timeframe, while his knack of scoring made him one of the best forwards the Premier League has ever seen, especially in the eyes of Micah Richards. He only scored 25 more times before swapping London for Barcelona in 2007. Had he stayed, who knows where he'd be in the all-time scoring list.

5 Mohamed Salah - 247 games

Chelsea and Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Chelsea 13 2 Liverpool 234 148

The man of the moment, and certainly one of the greatest African footballers to ever play in the Premier League. It almost feels wrong to include Chelsea underneath Salah's name, given that the Liverpool star looked a different player for the Blues. But his two goals in 13 appearances for the west London club are what gets him over the line in 247 games.

Given just how poorly his time at Stamford Bridge went, anyone who thought he would become as good as he has should put their foresight to good use. A three-time Golden Boot winner, he is well on his way to a fourth now that he has notched 11 in the league at the time of writing. And the 31-year-old could yet break the 200 barrier if he stays at Anfield for years to come.

6 Andrew Cole - 286 games

Newcastle, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Sunderland

Andy Cole's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Newcastle 58 43 Manchester United 195 93 Blackburn Rovers 83 27 Fulham 31 12 Manchester City 22 9 Portsmouth 19 3 Sunderland 7 0

The man responsible for setting the previous Premier League goalscoring record, a five-time Premier League champion with Manchester United, and also the second-fastest player to 50 league goals. God Andy Cole was good. Forming one of the best partnerships the game has ever seen alongside Dwight Yorke, the Englishman consistently scored goals for multiple sides over the years, with 93 of his 187 coming in the famous red of the Red Devils.

His tally of 34 for Newcastle United in the 1993/94 season was a record that stood for nearly 20 years, yet surprisingly, it was the only Golden Boot he won during his career. Having played in the English top-flight for 16 consecutive seasons, scoring 10 or more goals in eight of those, he was always likely to feature here.

7 Michael Owen - 323 games

Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United Stoke City

Michael Owen's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Liverpool 216 118 Newcastle 71 26 Manchester United 31 5 Stoke City 8 1

Bursting onto the scene for Liverpool as a 17-year-old in 1997, Michael Owen was always destined to go on to accomplish great things. And boy did he do that. Becoming the fifth English national to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2001, he had the world at his feet and scored sensational goals for both club and country.

Injuries really didn't help him in his pursuit of 150 Premier League goals, nor did his move to Real Madrid in 2004. But Owen would return to England in 2005, eventually reaching the tally while at Stoke City after stints at Newcastle United and Manchester United. Past his peak by then, he never reached the levels he showed while at Liverpool which saw him score at least 10 league goals a season between 1997 and 2004. But his 32 goals for the three aforementioned clubs did just about get him into the 150 club.

8 Wayne Rooney - 330 games

Everton, Manchester United

Wayne Rooney's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Everton 98 25 Manchester United 393 183

Wayne Rooney smacking a ball past Arsenal's David Seaman really should have been a sign of things to come. An incredible goal from someone who would go on to become one of England's best ever players. While he did score 25 of his 208 Premier League goals during two stints at Goodison Park, 88% of his goals came while donning Man United's colours.

In 13 seasons at Old Trafford, Rooney only failed to score more than 10 goals in his final two seasons at the club. There were some memorable ones along the way too, including a few long-range screamers and a very special overhead kick against Manchester City. Despite all that, he never won a Golden Boot award during his time with the Red Devils, a surprising fact given he is third in the league's all-time top scorer table. That feat really is a testament to his consistency and his longevity.

9 Robbie Fowler - 333 games

Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers

Robbie Fowler's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals Liverpool 266 128 Leeds United 30 14 Manchester City 80 20 Blackburn Rovers 3 0

A supreme goalscorer for every Premier League club he played for besides Blackburn Rovers right at the end of his career, Robbie Fowler was a force to be reckoned with during his early days at Liverpool - even if he did produce one of the worst misses in Premier League history. With a season best of 28 goals in 1995/96 at just 20-years-old, he was unfortunate that he had to compete with Alan Shearer for the Golden Boot that year.

Nevertheless, Fowler continued to impress in front of goal for Liverpool, Leeds United, and then Manchester City. Although he would never break the 20 goal mark after the 1995/96 season, he did score more than 10 goals in four other terms after that, before he left the league in 2009 with a career total of 163 goals in the English top-flight.

10 Jermain Defoe - 443 games

West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals West Ham 74 18 Tottenham 276 91 Portsmouth 31 16 Sunderland 87 34 Bournemouth 28 4

Perhaps underrated by some Premier League fans, Jermain Defoe took substantially longer than the other strikers in this list to reach the 150 goal mark. His sheer longevity and consistency for several sides, however, meant that he was always going to get there eventually.

Defoe bagged more than 10 goals in eight separate Premier League seasons, with him undoubtedly being at the peak of his powers while at Tottenham. Responsible for setting a record for most Premier League goals in one half against Wigan Athletic in 2009, he could have scored even more had he played for one of the bigger Premier League clubs in his prime.

11 Frank Lampard - 520 games

West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City

Frank Lampard's Premier League stats Club Appearances Goals West Ham 150 24 Chelsea 429 147 Manchester City 32 6

He might be last in this list, but please just take a moment to appreciate Frank Lampard's presence here at all. 177 Premier League goals is an outrageous total for a striker, let alone a midfielder. Arguably the greatest goal-scoring midfielder to play the game in England, he always had a knack of popping up in the box when needed, or scoring a screamer when required.

Chelsea's all-time top scorer went on a 10 season streak of scoring more than 10 goals a season between 2003 and 2013, with his peak coming in 2009/10 in Carlo Ancelotti's title-winning campaign. Lampard grabbed 22 goals that year, with 14 assists only underlining the fact he was someone who could do it all. Finishing his Premier League story with more goals than Henry, Fowler, Owen and Defoe, he truly is a Premier League great.