The real reason for Pat McAfee's absence during Monday Night Raw this week has been revealed as the former NFL star was dealing with a family emergency. Last night’s WWE Raw continued us on the path to Money in the Bank, as more superstars qualified for the ladder match in just under two weeks. Chad Gable added his name to the list of male participants, while we can expect to see Lyra Valkyria vying for a future title opportunity come July 6. But, when the 1622nd edition of the flagship show began, viewers noticed an immediate change.

As the veteran commentator Michael Cole welcomed us into the broadcast, we weren’t greeted by the usual enthusiasm of Pat McAfee, as Cole was instead backed up by The Miz as his co-commentator. This would’ve understandably made many fans confused as to why the beloved former American Football punter wasn’t there to deliver his unique calls.

There was even a portion of the show in which Cole was calling last night’s Raw by himself, as The Miz departed the booth when his tag team partner R-Truth agreed to a title defence later that night which eventually led to the pairing leaving without their World Tag Team Championships. So, fans began to think about why Pat missed the 24th of June instalment of Raw.

WWE Used the Wyatt Sicks Storyline to Explain McAfee's Absence

The group has infiltrated his talk show on multiple occasions recently

Given that the technical glitches that had infiltrated recent WWE programming had started to interfere with his show, some immediately linked McAfee’s absence with the Wyatt Sicks, the villainous group who arrived in WWE recently, particularly as cryptic messages had appeared when Pat hosted the company’s Chief Content Officer Triple H earlier in the week.

Plus, the sports analyst’s involvement with the group was even followed up on on last night’s show, when a member handed Michael Cole a VHS tape addressed to McAfee as part of Raw, solidifying the belief that Pat was simply away as part of any of the Wyatt Sicks angles or to create more of a mystique around the faction. However, more has come out suggesting that McAfee being away last night had nothing to do with any of WWE’s storylines.

McAfee Was Dealing With a Family Emergency

It was all very last-minute

Per PWTorch, it’s been confirmed that Pat McAfee missed the 24th of June episode of Monday Night Raw due to entirely personal reasons, as he had a genuine family emergency to attend to, describing the situation as very last-second as to his attendance for the show.

This suggests that perhaps McAfee was actually supposed to be at Raw to accept the VHS tape from Nikki Cross’ Wyatt Sicks character himself, with it just being a case of last-minute unavailability. Intrigue will certainly be high to see if WWE choose to integrate the commentator into any segments next week or attempt to explain his absence in a way that fits in to storylines should he be able to return on Monday.

With the severity of the situation not clarified, we wish Pat McAfee the very best in the coming days and hope to hear him delivering co-commentary alongside Michael Cole on the first Raw of July next week. As always, should more come out about Pat McAfee and why he missed last night’s episode of Raw, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.