Kyle Walker's proposed move to Bayern Munich has already irritated his potential new teammates, despite a deal not being done as things stand.

The English full-back has been heavily linked with the German champions through the summer transfer window after helping Manchester City to a historic treble.

The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on negotiating a deal to begin a new journey in his successful career, with the Daily Mail reporting that a 'verbal agreement' could already be in place.

Walker has achieved everything he can at the Etihad during his six-year stint at the club and looks to be weighing up his options when it comes to his future.

Moving to Germany would present a new challenge in his career and could even see a reunion with former Tottenham teammate and England colleague, Harry Kane.

The Spurs striker is also linked with the move to the Bundesliga with Thomas Tuchel appearing to be looking at the Premier League for potential recruits.

The German boss will be very familiar with the names being linked from his time as Chelsea manager, where he came up against both Walker and Kane.

The club also recently failed in a bid to lure Declan Rice to the Allianz Arena as they missed out to Arsenal in the end.

With the potential move to bring Walker into the club only being at the early stages, he may already be looked upon unfavourably by his future peers.

Why are Bayern Munich players unhappy at Kyle Walker's touted move?

The issue within the Bayern camp with Walker's move exists among their senior players.

The club have previously held a rule that any player above the age of 30 would only be given a 12-month contract at any given time. At 33, Walker would typically fall under that policy.

According to The Athletic, Walker is set to be handed a two-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months afterward.

Bild report that players such as Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer - vastly experienced figures at the club - are unhappy at the offer being made as they themselves have been impacted by the 12-month contract rule.

Both German internationals are tied to the club until summer 2024, with Walker guaranteed to be with the club until at least 2025, even without the extension.

It is easy to understand the stance of the Bundesliga giants as it is less likely they would be able to lure the right-back to make the move without offering a lucrative, longer-term deal.

Why is Kyle Walker interested in leaving Man City?

No longer a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola and is believed to have told the Spaniard that he wants to make the switch to Germany.

By Guardiola's own admission, Walker is not suited to the inverted full-back role that the City boss favours, meaning that the England international is unlikely to with his place back any time soon.

John Stones and Rico Lewis have now surged ahead of Walker in the pecking order, so City have plenty of cover should the player depart.

The reigning Premier League champions are also interested in Bayern right-back Benjamin Pavard - and could opt to offer Walker as part of a part-exchange deal for the France international.

If Walker is soon to call the Allianz Arena home, though, it doesn't sound like he will be the most popular figure in his early days with the club.