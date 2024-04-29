Highlights Kai Havertz has finally started to deliver with regular goals for Arsenal after his £65m summer move.

His celebration has become very popular and it dates back to his time with the German national team.

A conversation with Marvin Ducksch led to the celebration and it's been part of Havertz's goalscoring routine ever since.

Kai Havertz produced one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt less than a week ago during the Gunners' 5-0 drubbing of local rivals Chelsea. Goals from Declan Rice, Ben White and the German helped keep pressure on title favourites Manchester City as Mikel Arteta's men produced a performance full of positives.

One of the main talking points though was how Havertz reacted to his first of two goals against his former club. While it is customary for players to tone down their goal celebrations after scoring against their former club, the man who won Chelsea the Champions League back in 2021 reintroduced an old favourite to delight home supporters even further.

It has now been revealed what the meaning behind the midfielder's taunt is and how it first came to be.

The Meaning Behind Havertz's Celebration

The German took inspiration from an iconic Brazilian

The celebration in question sees Havertz wave his hands next to his temple as he smiles and sticks his tongue out in glee. As silly as it seems, its infectious nature has resonated with fans, who cheer with glee whenever the 24-year-old pulls it out.

However, despite it now being intrinsically linked to Arsenal's number 29, he has admitted that he is not the first person to have used it. In fact, Havertz himself credits Brazilian great Neymar for being the one to make the celebration popular. As per the Mirror, the Germany international stated:

"Neymar used to do it. And recently I was in the national team and one of the guys Marvin Ducksch, who plays for Werder Bremen. "I was sitting next to him on the coach and before the game, he said to me, 'If you score today do my celebration.' I said, 'OK', I scored, and then I did the celebration."

From that point on, it stuck with the German star. It has been a more common sign every week at the Emirates, with the former Bayer Leverkusen youngster starting to really find his feet despite a shaky start to life in north London. Having joined for £65m in the summer, Havertz has managed 13 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions – with the versatile player has found the net eight times since the middle of February.

Why Havertz Celebrated Against Chelsea

He won the Champions League with Chelsea three years ago

Havertz's exuberant celebration upon scoring Arsenal's third goal against Chelsea underscored a significant shift in his professional trajectory and personal fulfilment. His jubilation was unmistakable, emblematic of a newfound sense of contentment in his career.

Previously tipped to be a cornerstone of Chelsea's squad during the latter stage of te Abramovich era, Havertz encountered a period of uncertainty and marginalization after changes in ownership. His once-unquestioned abilities came under scrutiny, casting doubt upon his role within the team structure. However, the transition to north London has seemingly given the former Champions League winner a new lease on life and newfound confidence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz is one of seven players to have signed for Arsenal from Chelsea. (William Gallas, Lassana Diarra, Yossi Benayoun, Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian are the remaining six).

Despite holding cherished memories during his time at Stamford Bridge, the German admitted in an interview for Chelsea's website that he had periods where his self-belief was not at its highest. He revealed:

"I know that people criticise you on the numbers if you don’t score for two or three games. I know that and I feel it as well. It’s not a good feeling. "I want to come into the position where I have the confidence to go into a game and think “yeah today you’re going to score” and to have that confidence again but it only comes through hard work and dedication.

The crisis in confidence was apparent throughout the end of Havertz's tenure in west London. In his final 17 league games for the club, he managed to find the net on just two occasions. It's why many eyebrows were raised at the substantial fee Arteta was willing to part with in order to secure the German's services.

Despite a slow start to life at his new club, Arteta's faith in his new man has seemed to have finally paid off as the international is continuing to play a pivotal role in his side's title charge, even putting in a 9/10 display against Tottenham in the derby day win.