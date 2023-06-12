Football never seizes to amaze and seeing Kevin De Bruyne in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt over the weekend proves this completely.

The Belgian midfielder was forced off through injury as Manchester City achieved a Champions League win for the first time in their history.

He has not had much luck when it comes to European finals as he also had to withdraw from the 1-0 loss to his former club, Chelsea, back in 2021.

The win means that Manchester United are no longer the only club to have won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season, with City now equalling that feat.

Why was De Bruyne wearing a Sheff Wednesday shirt?

The sight of such an incredible player in the shirt of a former top-flight club had fans bemused, but the reason has now been revealed.

Former Wednesday captain, Glenn Loovens, was spotted in Istanbul for the final between City and Inter Milan. The Dutchman had his former side's shirt while in the crowd.

The Mirror has reported that Loovens' partner is very good friends with De Bruyne's wife, Michelle. Loovens was seen in Istanbul wearing the shirt in the crowd and De Bruyne got his hands on it after the match.

He also used it to wind up teammate Kyle Walker, who is Sheffield United born and bred.

VIDEO: De Bruyne wears Sheffield Wednesday shirt

This is a more realistic explanation than any other fan theories that have popped up online, although these are always fun to read and go along with.

Perhaps any small hopes by the most optimistic of Owls' fans to see the 31-year-old wind down his career in Yorkshire would be premature in this case.

How did De Bruyne celebrate winning the CL?

A night of mixed emotions for De Bruyne ended with a winners medal and an injured hamstring. The overriding feeling of joy will have no doubt eased the pain.

He was one of only three City players to make an appearance at the club's pre-planned celebratory meal in Manchester.

He decided against a trip to Ibiza with Jack Grealish and co.

With the summer break ahead, he will have plenty of time to try and get back to full fitness before embarking on another ambitious campaign.

There have been reports that De Bruyne could miss the start of the 2023/24 season in August with the issue he picked up on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola will hope to have his main man back and firing on all cylinders as the next mission is to retain all their newly acquired silverware.