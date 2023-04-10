Oleksandr Zinchenko appeared to be crying on the Arsenal bench after coming off towards the end of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

In what turned out to be an enthralling contest at Anfield, Arsenal found themselves 2-0 up after 28 minutes thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Victory at Anfield, one of the toughest away grounds in England, would have significantly boosted Arsenal’s hopes of winning their first Premier League title since 2004.

However, Mohamed Salah’s goal on the stroke of half-time changed the dynamic of the match heading into the second 45 minutes.

Salah missed a penalty in the 54th minute, but Liverpool secured a point thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late equaliser.

Firmino’s goal was set up by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who nutmegged Zinchenko near the byline before lifting the ball towards his Brazilian teammate at the back post to head home.

Watch the goal here:

Why was Zinchenko crying at Anfield?

Mikel Arteta reacted by making his third and final substitution of the afternoon, sending Kieran Tierney on for Zinchenko, who was visibly emotional in the stands.

Per talkSPORT, Zinchenko was upset because he thought he’d thrown the game away for the Gunners.

Sky Sports pundits: Zinchenko should have done better

After the match, Sky Sports’ pundits debated whether Zinchenko could - and perhaps should - have done more to prevent Liverpool’s equalising goal.

“I can’t get Zinchenko out of my head,” Anfield legend Jamie Carragher said. “The league title’s on the line, you’ve got to be more aggressive. That can’t happen. There’s got to be more intensity from Zinchenko. It’s almost like he’s training and doesn’t want the ball to go through his legs.”

Roy Keane then added: “You think about the modern full-back and the obsession is how good they are going forward. I think they have lacked that real pride in defending. Zinchenko had to get down low. It’s all far too easy - especially if you’re going to win titles."

Will Arsenal win the Premier League title?

Arsenal still have a great chance to win this season’s Premier League title, but Arteta and his players will be acutely aware that second-placed Manchester City will push them all the way to the wire.

The Gunners currently have a six-point lead over City, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and host the league leaders at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.

That’s the game that could ultimately determine where the Premier League trophy goes at the end of the campaign.