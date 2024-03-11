Highlights Liverpool were denied a late penalty claim in the Reds' draw against Manchester City at Anfield.

Jeremy Doku's boot made contact with the chest of Alexis Mac Allister, but no foul was awarded for the incident.

An explanation has now been provided, with Mike Dean also giving his thoughts on the situation.

The reason behind VAR's controversial decision not to award Liverpool a late penalty against Manchester City during Sunday's Premier League has emerged. Jeremy Doku's boot appeared to make contact with the chest of Alexis Mac Allister in the 99th minute of the encounter, but Michael Oliver didn't award the spot-kick and the referee's on-field call was backed up by the VAR officials.

John Stones' opening goal from a clever City corner routine was cancelled out early in the second half by Mac Allister's strike from 12 yards after Ederson clattered Darwin Nunez in the penalty area following Nathan Ake's under-hit back pass.

Momentum was on the hosts' side as the Anfield crowd grew in voice during the second 45 minutes, although some wasteful finishing from the tireless Luis Diaz would prove costly on the day. One of the biggest talking points, however, came with the non-award of the last-minute penalty, with many Liverpool supporters voicing their frustrations after the game.

Jurgen Klopp was adamant his side should have been awarded the penalty, telling Sky Sports:

"It's a penalty for all football people. It's a penalty for football people, if you think it's not one then maybe you're not a football fan."

VAR's Decision Explained

The Decision Has Sparked Huge Debate

The reason provided to viewers watching the game on Sky Sports was delivered by commentator Peter Drury, who was able to hear the discussions between the VAR officials. Drury explained that the reason for the appeals being waved away was that the Manchester City winger had challenged for the ball at a 'reasonable' height.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland had one touch of the ball inside the Liverpool penalty area, coming in the 34th minute of the match.

Sky Sports News have now revealed that VAR didn't award the penalty because it was deemed that Doku had played the ball. Replays showed that there appeared to be slight contact on the ball from the Citizens' player's boot, although it was unclear if Doku would still be penalised for committing a dangerous challenge.

Ultimately, VAR sided with Michael Oliver's on-field decision, and the two title challengers settled for a point apiece in an exhilarating clash at Anfield during Klopp's final Premier League encounter with Pep Guardiola.

Mike Dean's Thoughts on Penalty Controversy

Former Referee Thought Doku Was Fortunate

While the VAR check was ongoing, the Sky Sports commentary team brought in ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean to give his thoughts on what the outcome would be. Dean seemed to view the incident differently to the officials on the day.

While fans at home were waiting for the decision, Dean told Drury and Gary Neville: "It is a massive decision for the VAR. He got a tiny touch on the ball, but the follow-through caught him full in the rib cage. I wouldn't be surprised if they sent the referee to the screen."

Once the news filtered through that the check was complete and Liverpool wouldn't be handed their second spot kick of the match, the 55-year-old added: