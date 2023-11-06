Highlights Andros Townsend has changed his name on the back of his Luton Town shirt to "Townsend Sr." to acknowledge his four-year-old son, Andros Townsend Jr., and potentially pave the way for his son to become a professional footballer in the future.

The change in the name on the back of football shirts is rare but has happened before, such as with Jobe Bellingham and Dele Alli, who both made the decision to switch to their first name instead of their surnames.

Townsend's career took a hit when a summer move to Burnley fell through, causing him to fear that his Premier League career might be over. However, he found a new opportunity with Luton Town and is determined to prove himself at the highest level of English football.

Football fans were left puzzled after seeing a different name on the back of Andros Townsend’s Luton Town shirt during Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool. ‘Townsend’ has been replaced with ‘Townsend Sr.’ this season, which seemed curious to many who spotted it.

Footballers rarely change the names on the back of their shirts, although it can happen. For example, Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude, raised eyebrows by ditching the famous surname on the back of his shirt. The reason why the teenager now wears ‘Jobe’ rather than ‘Bellingham’ on the back of his Sunderland shirt was revealed at the start of the season.

Another example is Dele Alli, the former Tottenham and England star, who switched from ‘Alli’ to ‘Dele’ due to feeling “no connection” to his surname. "I wanted a name on my shirt that represented who I am and I feel I have no connection with the Alli surname,” he confirmed in August 2016. "This is not a decision I have taken without a lot of thought and discussion with family close to me."

Reason behind the change from 'Townsend'

Unlike Jobe and Dele, Townsend still has his surname on the back of his shirt - albeit with ‘Sr.’ added to the end. According to BBC Sport, Luton Town’s media team explained how the 32-year-old had to get special dispensation from the Premier League to make the change. But what’s the reason behind the decision?

Well, it’s because Townsend has a four-year-old son, whose name is Andros Townsend Jr. It seems that Townsend has made the switch just in case his young child follows in his footsteps and eventually becomes a professional footballer. ‘Project Townsend is well underway,’ the BBC’s Tom Gayle jokes.

Townsend feared Premier League career was over

Townsend was left in tears and feared his Premier League career might be over after a summer move to Burnley collapsed. The Clarets withdrew their offer for the former England international as there were concerns his arrival would stifle the development of some of their younger players.

"It was probably one of the toughest conversations I've had in my career," Townsend admitted, per BBC Sport. "If I was bad and knew I wasn't going to get a contract I could prepare myself. But to be looking at houses, looking at schools, talking about squad numbers and then to be told the contract is no longer on offer, it rocked my world.”

So when promoted Luton signed Townsend on a short-term contract in October, Townsend was thrilled, telling the club’s website: “I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club, and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

An effective and exciting winger during his younger years, Townsend is now hoping to prove that he still belongs at the highest level of English football. He played an hour against Liverpool as the Hatters, who currently sit 17th in the table, secured an impressive 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Andros Townsend Career History Years Club 2009-2016 Tottenham Hotspur 2009 Yeovil Town (loan) 2009 Leyton Orient (loan) 2010 MK Dons (loan) 2010 Ipswich Town (loan) 2011 Watford (loan) 2011 Millwall (loan) 2012 Leeds United (loan) 2012 Birmingham City (loan) 2013 QPR (loan) 2016 Newcastle United 2016-2021 Crystal Palace 2021-2023 Everton 2023-Present Luton Town 2013-2016 England

