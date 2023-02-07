Highlights Footballers like Jude Bellingham and Neymar have been playing with holes in their socks, which is becoming a growing trend.

The reason behind cutting holes in socks is to reduce pressure on calf muscles and improve blood flow and breathability.

The rules of the game do not prohibit footballers from wearing socks with holes, although there may be instances where referees ask players to correct their equipment.

An increasing number of professional footballers have been playing with deliberately cut holes in their socks. It's become something of a growing trend in recent years, although not everyone is convinced it should be allowed.

Take legendary manager Jose Mourinho, for example. In February 2023, the Portuguese tactician criticised footballers who cut holes in their match socks via an unexpected post on Instagram. The AS Roma boss, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history, posted five black and white photos of unidentified players wearing ripped socks.

Mourinho, hitting out at football's lawmakers for not stopping the trend, wrote: "Beautiful socks for the Beautiful Game... Approved by the football authorities."

Jude Bellingham, Neymar and others have played with holes in their socks

More and more high-profile players appear to be following the new trend. Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been seen playing with ripped socks for his country, including during the Qatar World Cup, and while representing his former club Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham's international teammate Bukayo Saka was also seen playing with ripped socks during the previous World Cup.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has also played with holes in his socks, as has Manchester City's Kyle Walker. The number of holes cut in the socks varies from player to player. While some opt for one or two holes, others (like Walker) have played with multiple holes cut through the back of their socks.

One of the very first footballers spotted playing with ripped socks was former England full-back Danny Rose during the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. Needless to say, the sight of Rose's socks sparked plenty of confusion and bemusement from football fans on social media at the time.

Why players cut holes in their socks

Reduces the pressure on players' calf muscles

It's certainly an unusual look, isn't it? But tearing their socks apart prior to kick-off must have benefits - either real or psychological - for players, right? Otherwise they surely wouldn't do it.

According to Goal, players are generally cutting holes in their socks to reduce the pressure on the calf muscles, which are often restricted due to the garment's tightness. The report says that footballers with bulging leg muscles find socks particularly restrictive, resulting in effective blood flow and circulation becoming an issue, as well as breathability. Players are subsequently avoiding this problem by cutting holes in their socks.

Others may wish to copy Jack Grealish

Footballers who don't wish to play with ripped socks may want to consider going down the Jack Grealish route. The Man City and England star famously plays with his socks rolled down below his calves, although that's apparently more due to superstition than anything else.

Former Valencia player Ezequiel Garay was once ordered to change his socks after a La Liga referee decided his ripped pair did not befit the sporting dress code. But what do the laws of the game actually say when it comes to correct attire?

There's nothing in the Football Association's Laws of the Game stating that footballers must only wear socks without holes. Socks are listed among the basic compulsory equipment of every player, along with a jersey or shirt; shorts or truck suit trousers; shinguards, and footwear. The referee has the power to ask a player to leave the playing area to correct his equipment if there are any infringements of this law.