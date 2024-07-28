Highlights Tom Daley has been spotted knitting at the Olympic games, including Paris 2024.

The decorated Team GB diver has won four Olympic medals and is a legendary figure in British diving history.

Daley's knitting hobby helped him win the gold in Tokyo.

Tom Daley has revealed that he knits in the crowd during the Olympic Games as it helps keep him calm and relieves him of stress. On the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 30-year-old was seen sitting in the crowd during the women's synchronised 3-meter springboard final. As well as cheering on the competitors, Daley was spotted knitting - it's not the first time he's done so in the crowd during the Olympics.

In 2021, the diver went viral when he was seen knitting in the stands during the Tokyo Olympics and his hobby became a popular talking point online. Well, the 2024 Paris Olympics have arrived and Daley has once again been spotted knitting among the spectators.

Knitting Keeps Daley Calm

He considers it a 'super-power'

When asked by TODAY in 2022 about why he likes to knit in the stands during the Olympics, Daley revealed it was initially a method of relieving stress as it helped prevent him from overthinking too much. Due to the COVID pandemic, the diver was training for the Tokyo Olympics for five years and needed the hobby to prevent him from worrying and overthinking. He said:

"When you train for four years — in this case it was five because of the pandemic — you get one chance, six dives. We weren’t allowed to go out, we weren’t allowed to do anything, to socialize, and there was so much time to overthink about things. "So, I ended up doing that all the time to get out of my own head. It was my meditation, it’s my calm."

He decided to take the hobby into the games due to the long wait times that he had in between his dives, as he revealed in an interview, saying: "When we went to Japan for the test event I actually took my knitting with me and was doing it during my competition because sometimes there's 45 minutes in between each dive, so I'd sit there and knit and just take my mind off the competition completely. I'm obsessed!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tom Daley has won four Olympic medals.

The tactic clearly worked as well, as Daley won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and has returned to it this summer. He even released a book in 2022 all about crochet. He's very skilled too, having made a replica of a cardigan that pop star Harry Styles was once seen wearing.

Daley is a Decorated Diver

He's won multiple Olympic medals

Over the years, there have been few British athletes to build a legacy quite like Daley's. The 30-year-old has taken part in five Olympic Games, including the 2024 Paris event. Throughout those, he's won four medals so far, including one gold.

Outside of the Olympics, he's won the British Championships six times, the Commonwealth Games twice and the European Championships three times.

It's unclear how many Olympics Daley has left in him, and there's a very strong chance that this summer will mark the last time he takes part in the event, but what a career he's had if that is the case.