Looked over and passed on. That was the story of Raheem Mostert in his first few years in the league. The undrafted running back out of Purdue was cut from six different teams in the span of a year and a half. On November 28, 2016, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, a month later he was promoted to the active roster but was later put on injured reserve.

In 2018, his role with the 49ers expanded, as Mostert got his first career touchdown on a 52-yard rush in Week 9 against the Oakland Raiders before leaving the game with a fractured forearm. And yet again, he was placed on IR. At this point a lot of players would give up, but not Raheem Mostert. The running back kept fighting and kept coming back, and he has been rewarded with what is shaping up to be a career year on South Beach in 2023.

Mostert's beginnings with the 49ers

Finally, in 2019, after signing a three-year contract extension in the previous offseason, Mostert played his first full season in the NFL with the 49ers. This is when his new story began. During Week 2, Mostert had 13 carries for 83 yards to go along with three receptions for 68 yards and the first receiving touchdown of his career on a 39-yard screen pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

In Week 13, he had his first 100-yard game, with 19 carries for 146 yards and a 40-yard touchdown. Mostert became the lead back for the Niners and finished his first full season in the league with 137 carries for 772 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 14 receptions for 180 yards and two more TDs.

During the postseason in the NFC Championship Game. Mostert had 29 carries for a franchise record of 220 yards with four touchdowns in the victory over the Green Bay Packers. San Fran made it to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mostert scored a touchdown in the big game along with 12 carries for 58 yards. But unfortunately, the Chiefs came out on top of the Niners 31-20.

Back to Miami

Now, fast-forward to 2022, and Mostert was back in a familiar place. He signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins for a second stint, the first of which came in 2015 and was Mostert's first time spent on an active NFL roster. He didn't last long however, and now he's out to prove that not only does he deserve to be on a 53-man roster, but he deserves to be the featured back.

In 2022, Mostert played in all 16 games and started in 14 of them. He had his first 100-yard game with the Dolphins in Week 5 against the New York Jets. Mostert went off again in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills with 17 carries for 136 rushing yards. He ended the 2022 season with 181 carries for 891 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with 31 receptions for 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

One of Mostert's biggest strengths is his speed. The man is flat out fast. So fast he could have been a track star, which he was at Purdue. His 4.38 speed allows him to burst through the tiniest gaps and make explosive plays out of nothing. That is why he is such a good fit for this Miami team, because these 2023 Dolphins are all about speed.

2023's Greatest Show on Surf

As the plodding Jerome Bettis once said, there is no substitute for speed, and that has never been more true for a team than it is for these Fins. The offense has been so good that it's drawing comparisons to the "Greatest Show on Turf", one of the best offenses in NFL history.

This top-notch offense scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos, only 3 points shy of breaking the record for most points scored in an NFL game, which is currently held by the Washington Redskins, who put up 72 points in 1966 against the New York Giants. Mostert had four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, in that impressive game against Denver, for a total of 142 yards.

So far this season, multiple Dolphins have won an offensive awards. QB Tua Tagovailoa was named AFC Offensive Player of Month in September, rookie running back De’Von Achane won Offensive Player of the Week after his Week 3 performance, and Mostert won in Week 6.

Record-Breaking Back

Mostert carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers. He also added three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown through the air. After that stellar showdown, Mostert bumped his career yards per carry average to a world-class 5.4, putting him in a tie with Jamaal Charles for second all-time in that category among running backs.

Yes, this is the same man who was cut not once, not twice, but upwards of six times. Mostert has also managed to find pay dirt 11 times in just six weeks, which puts him on track to tie LaDainian Tomlinson’s single season touchdown record of 31. Speaking of 31, that’s the jersey number Mostert wears, and it also happens to be the veteran running back's age as well— though it doesn't seem like he's lost a lick of his speed just yet.

All-Time RB Yards/Carry Leaders Rank Player Years Yards/Carry T-8 Barry Sanders 1989-1998 5.0 T-8 Gale Sayers 1965-1971 5.0 T-8 Jonathan Taylor 2020-present 5.0 T-8 Joe Perry 1948-1963 5.0 T-6 Aaron Jones 2017-present 5.1 T-6 Mercury Morris 1969-1976 5.1 5 Jim Brown 1957-1965 5.2 4 Nick Chubb 2018-present 5.3 T-2 Raheem Mostert 2016-present 5.4 T-2 Jamaal Charles 2008-2018 5.4 1 Marion Motley 1946-1955 5.7

