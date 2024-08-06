Highlights Tony Ferguson suffered the eighth straight loss of his career as he was beaten by Michael Chiesa in Abu Dhabi.

His last win inside the UFC Octagon came in 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone.

'El Cucuy' is a shadow of his former self after enjoying a lot of success during his prime years at the top.

On Saturday at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi, Tony Ferguson lost his eighth straight UFC bout, losing via first-round submission to Michael Chiesa.

Now having lost eight fights in a row, ‘El Cucuy’ is now on probably the most talked about losing streak in MMA history and despite in his post-fight interview on Saturday seemingly announcing his retirement from the sport, he seemed to take a very quick U-turn in the post-fight press conference and say if the UFC and in particular, Dana White, don’t want him to fight anymore, he will fight somewhere else. This has led to MMA fans as well as fighters pleading with the now 40-year-old Ferguson to retire and leave the sport of MMA behind, but it seems like he is not ready to let it go yet.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will take you through how Ferguson went from once being the best and most feared lightweight on the planet to now being on an eight-fight losing streak and a shadow of his former self.

Tony Ferguson’s Incredible Winning Streak to Lightweight Gold

Ferguson went on an incredible 12-fight winning streak during his prime

Despite him now being a shadow of the fighter he once was, on his rise through the UFC’s lightweight division, Tony Ferguson enjoyed an incredible 12-fight winning streak which lasted six years and led to him winning lightweight gold, albeit interim.

On this incredible winning streak, Ferguson became arguably the most feared lightweight on the planet and would drag fighters who would typically make their fights look easy, into deep waters and make them look like amateurs due to his brutal style which would often see his opponents badly cut up and broken. During this winning streak, ‘El Cucuy’ defeated some of the biggest names in UFC lightweight history such as Donald Cerrone, Rafael Dos Anjos and Anthony Pettis.

Despite having an incredible win streak behind him, Ferguson, to many people’s surprise, never actually got the opportunity to fight for undisputed lightweight gold. Still, following his win over Kevin Lee at UFC 216 where the American won the UFC interim lightweight title, he was viewed by many fighters and fans as the true lightweight champion as then champion, Conor McGregor, was venturing into the world of boxing.

The story of Ferguson’s winning streak was the staggering number of times the bout between himself and former lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov was cancelled. Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov is arguably the biggest what-if fight in MMA history and despite it being scheduled and officially announced on five separate occasions, injuries to both men as well as Khabib’s inability to leave Russia at times made the bout constantly fall through.

Related Khabib's Heartfelt Message to Tony Ferguson After Latest UFC Defeat The former lightweight champion showed his true colours after Ferguson suffered yet another defeat.

The Justin Gaethje Fight

Ferguson and Gaethje faced off at UFC 249 for the interim UFC lightweight title

UFC 249 was the event where Ferguson’s downfall began. This event was the first planned UFC event without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic which hit in 2020 and it was a big treat for fight fans who were going through a hard time as it was headlined by an insane interim UFC lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Given the run Ferguson was on leading into his fight, many believe that this would once again just be a stepping stone for him and he would finally go on to fight Nurmagomedov which is the fight everyone wanted to see. However, the fight did not go to plan for ‘El Cucuy’ and he got beaten very badly. This is the fight which many people believe broke Ferguson and led him to the downfall he has been on.

In the early rounds of the fight, it was very even between Ferguson and Gaethje with both men landing their shots, with Ferguson even scoring an early knockdown. However, once Gaethje landed a big shot, he did what Ferguson made a career out of and that is pouring on the pressure and breaking people. After several rounds of taking a pure beat down, just over one minute from seeing out the fight, Gaethje landed a huge shot, and you could see on Ferguson’s face that he could not take anymore and the referee stepped in and made it the first time in his 29 fight career where he had been KO’d.

Tony Ferguson’s Eight-Fight Losing Streak

Following his loss to Gaethje, Ferguson continued to lose and take big damage

As many people had thought coming away from the Gaethje fight, Ferguson was broken and has not been the same fighter since. In his next two fights after losing to ‘The Highlight,’ Ferguson continued to take on top contenders and faced Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, however, once again, in these fights it was evident that ‘El Cucuy’ was no longer a top lightweight as he was dominated in both fights and did not even win a single round.

Despite clearly being finished at the top level of MMA, the UFC continued to feed Ferguson big fights and booked him against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Out of his whole losing streak, for Ferguson fans, this is arguably the toughest loss of them all as he was actually looking good early on in the fight but ultimately it was not enough. After some early success, Chandler, just 17 seconds into the second round, landed a picture-perfect front kick which put Ferguson out cold in one of the most brutal and terrifying KOs in UFC history, which rendered ‘El Cucuy’ unconscious for minutes.

Despite taking one of the most brutal shots in UFC history, Ferguson returned to the Octagon just four months later for a scheduled fight against Li Jingliang which incredibly, due to weight issues from Khamzat Chimaev, turned into a main event bout against Nate Diaz.

With both Ferguson and Diaz being at the latter end of their careers, this fight was a must-see for many MMA fans as the two had never faced off before despite both being UFC lightweight veterans. This fight was pretty difficult to watch as both men were very slow and looked to be shadows of what they once were. Following a closely contested fight where neither man really took any significant damage, Diaz locked Ferguson in a guillotine choke in the fourth round and won the fight, handing Ferguson his fifth straight UFC loss.

While there were many calls for him to finally call it a day after the Diaz fight, Ferguson was adamant to carry on and fight and that is exactly what he did. The former interim UFC lightweight champion continued to suffer loss after loss to the likes of King Green and Paddy Pimblett, leading to his most previous fight, this past weekend at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi where he lost via first-round submission to veteran Michael Chiesa.

Like in his previous fights, whenever Chiesa came forward Ferguson simply could not deal with the pressure and following one simple takedown from Chiesa, Ferguson was submitted to suffer his eighth straight UFC loss.

Following this loss, the calls for Ferguson to retire are stronger than ever but despite leaving one glove in the Octagon during his post-fight interview, it looks like ‘El Cucuy,’ just hours after seemingly retiring, went on a post-fight press conference tirade where he expressed his desire to fight on.

UFC president Dana White, for a while now, has expressed the opinion that Ferguson should retire, so it would not be a surprise to see the UFC no longer offer Ferguson fights and UFC Abu Dhabi may have been the last time we got to see the legendary, ‘El Cucuy’ fight inside the Octagon.