Highlights Defense and a strong ground game used to be important, but recent trends show that passing and turnovers are key to winning championships.

Super Bowl champions from 1983-2001 all had top 10 rushing attacks, but that trend has not continued deep into the 21st century.

Of the last 10 Super Bowl winners, most had a top 10 defense and a strong passing game, but turnovers played a major role in their success.

There is an old saying in golf that you "drive for show, and you chip and putt for dough." The NFL equivalent used to be that a great passing game was sexy, but defense and a strong rushing attack won championships, which is why many of the greatest NFL dynasties have had both of those in spades.

Is that still true? Was it ever? Which stats are the most important today if you want to be a Super Bowl champion? Well, read on Macduff, and damned be him who first cries "Holding!"

Ground game used to be crucial to Super Bowl success

Once upon a time, teams like the Raiders and Bears ran the ball straight to Super Bowl glory

From 1983-2001, every Super Bowl champion, save one, had a top 10 running attack. The lone exception was the 1996 Green Bay Packers, and their running game finished 11th. In fact, 10 of those 19 teams finished in the top five.

The legendary 1985 Chicago Bears team rushed for a staggering 172.6 yards per game (thank you, Sweetness). While that number hasn’t been sniffed since, no champion during that span rushed for less than 114.9 (1996 Packers).

In a strange twist of fate, the 1990 champion New York Giants and the 1991 champion Washington Redskins ran for an identical 128.1 per game. The average mark for a Super Bowl winner was 139.2. That number would have been good for fourth in the league during the 2023 campaign.

However, something seemed to change around the turn of the century after the 2001 New England Patriots finished 12th (112.1) in rushing. In the 21 Super Bowls that followed, there were as many teams that finished 20th or lower in rushing as there were in the top 10 (eight).

The average rushing yards per game for those teams was a middling 114.1. That would rank 14th this year (the title of worst rushing attack for a Super Bowl winning team goes to the 2011 Giants, with a paltry 89.2—dead last in the league). Notably, no team had ever won a Super Bowl finishing lower than 12th in the league in rushing until the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finished 27th, with 97.3.

As far as the air attack is concerned, of the 40 Super Bowl winning teams since 1983, 25 finished in the top 10 in passing yards, with 17 of those finishing in the top five (including the last four champions).

Of the last 10 Super Bowl winners, there have only been three that have finished outside the top 10 in passing: the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles (13th, 233.6), the 2015 Denver Broncos (14th, 248.1), and the 2013 Seattle Seahawks (26th, 202.3). The trend is clear.

Stars grab headlines, but they may not be the biggest keys to the game

Chiefs, 49ers can both air it out, but defense still wins championships

Since the 1983 season, only one team that finished 20th or lower in points surrendered have gone on to win the "Big One": the 2006 Indianapolis Colts, who finished 23rd (22.5 per game).

In fact, after the 1983 champion Raiders (12th, 21.1), no Super Bowl winner finished outside the top 10 in scoring defense until those 2006 Colts. Of the 22 winners between those Raiders and Colts teams, 19 of them had top five defenses.

So is that trend holding? Yes and no. Of the last 10 Super Bowl winners, seven have had a top 10 scoring defense, and five of those were in the top five. However, those three teams without a top 10 scoring defense happened to be the last three Super Bowl champions.

Road to Super Bowl glory begins with one word: Turnovers

Clark Kellogg, the great college basketball analyst, once said that "turnovers are like skipping breakfast. Sooner or later it’s gonna catch up with you.” Turnovers kill you in any sport (except, of course, baseball). They just do.

In the 40 Super Bowls we’ve been looking at, only five teams, the 1983 Raiders (-13), the 1987 Redskins (-3), the 1995 Dallas Cowboys (-2), the 2015 Broncos (-4), and the 2021 Los Angeles Rams (-2), had more turnovers than takeaways. A striking 35 out of 40 winners finished in the top 10 for fewest turnovers, with 25 of those finishing in the top five.

The takeaways story isn’t much different, with 36 of 40 champs finishing in the top 10 in that category. Even the teams that had a negative turnover differential still finished in the top 10 in takeaways (all except the aforementioned Raiders).

So where does that leave us for Super Bowl 58?

By nearly every metric we scrutinized, the 49ers have the advantage

The 49ers score more points per game, rush the ball better (hello, Christian McCaffrey), and pass for more yards per game. Scoring defense is pretty much a wash, as is passing yards per game. What sticks out like a sore thumb? Turnovers. Which, according to our examination, is a big decider.

Only six teams turned the ball over more than K.C. this year and only one Super Bowl champion had a worse turnover differential (our 1983 Raiders, and they seem like an outlier in many respects) than their -11 mark.

Chiefs and 49ers Comparison Category Chiefs 49ers Points/Game 21.8 (15th) 28.9 (3rd) Points Allowed/Game 17.3 (2nd) 17.5 (3rd) Rushing Yards/Game 104.9 (19th) 140.5 (3rd) Passing Yards/Game 246.4 (6th) 257.9 (4th) Turnovers 28 (T-23rd) 18 (T-6th) Takeaways 17 (T-27th) 28 (T-5th) Turnover Differential -11 (T-28th) +10 (T-5th)

In fact, outside that Raiders team, the team with the worst turnover differential to win a Super Bowl was the 2015 Broncos, at -4. Of course, the Chiefs won it all last year with a -3, but that's a far cry from the -11 they take into this year's game.

Naturally, all these stats might prove meaningless in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs might suddenly start taking care of the football and the 49ers might decide to give up a boatload more points than they have all year—but don't bet on it.

