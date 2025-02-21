Summary The Rock will return to WWE on the February 21st episode of SmackDown.

The Final Boss last appeared on WWE over a month ago, when he hinted about what could potentially unfold on SmackDown this week.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding The Rock's involvement at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock's absence from WWE television throughout this year's Road to WrestleMania has fueled speculation among fans that he will not be involved at WrestleMania 41. So far, only Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair's title matches have been set in stone. While the rest remains uncertain, the pieces have gradually started to fall into place for this year's Show of Shows. With everything that has transpired over the past month, many have assumed that The Final Boss won’t be part of WrestleMania this year.

Then again, WrestleMania is still a couple of months away. A lot could still happen between now and April 19th. In his previous appearance on NXT New Year's Evil, The Rock did tease the WWE Universe and told them to be patient—perhaps hinting about what could potentially unfold on SmackDown this week.

At the end of the day, let us all remind them that The Rock is The Final Boss... thinking 20 steps ahead... So the best thing for them to do is to know their role, shut their mouths and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking them on.

The Rock Returns on WWE SmackDown

The Final Boss is coming

The Rock is set to return to WWE on the February 21st episode of SmackDown in New Orleans. The Attitude Era legend himself made the announcement on his social media account.

It has been over 40 days since The Rock electrified WWE fans with his presence. As noted, he last appeared on NXT, the night after the RAW on Netflix premiere. The Rock opened the festivities for the historic Netflix debut with an electrifying promo. However, WWE fans were left puzzled about his surprisingly friendly treatment towards Cody Rhodes.

The Rock's Unfinished Business

The Great One may have some scores to settle