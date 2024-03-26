Highlights The Rock sent a strong message by dismantling Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw, leaving him bloodied and battered.

WWE numbers are rising with WrestleMania approaching, particularly after The Rock's return.

Missed the beatdown? Watch The Rock destroy Cody Rhodes in full - a must-see moment.

It is no surprise that all eyes are officially on WWE right now with WrestleMania fast approaching and the storyline between Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins hotting up with every passing week.

Well, things were dialled up a notch this past week on Raw, as The Rock sent a very clear message to Rhodes and his teammate Rollins by absolutely dismantling the former all over the arena, including in the parking lot like the good ol' Attitude Era days, leaving him a battered and even bloodied mess.

Interest in WWE is Huge Right Now

The Rock's return has done massive numbers for WWE

It's unsurprising that numbers are creeping back up for WWE right now, especially on their flagship show Monday Night Raw, and no doubt plenty would've been tuned in on the 25th of March to see The Rock 'layeth the SmackDown' on his 'Mania opponent. In fact, The Rock wasn't just satisfied by beating up Rhodes, oh no, he wanted to batter him, and batter him he did, leaving him in a pile of his own blood outside in the rain of Chicago.

Didn't stay up to watch Raw last night? Or just haven't seen the entire beatdown? Well, we've got you sorted, as below you can see the six minutes in its entirety.

Video: Full Segment of The Rock Battering Cody Rhodes

Starting off backstage, the entire segment felt like it was something from the late 90s, when the WWE was fully engrossed in its Attitude Era, arguably the best era of professional wrestling. Trash cans were used, explicit language was used, no shock there considering it involves The Rock, who has reportedly rubbed some people up the wrong way with the foul language he's been using ever since his return to the company.

After The Rock beat down Rhodes in the backstage area, he then decided to take it to the parking lot, again, just like the old days! What added to the drama was the fact it was raining, leaving The American Dream not only bloodied, but soaked right through as well.

Several punches to the head and an Irish Whip into a lorry later, Rhodes was busted wide open, with blood pouring from his forehead, not something we see anymore due to the PG era being in full flow. That wasn't enough for The Rock, however, who then continued to rub salt in the wounds by smearing Rhodes' own blood all over his face and over his wrestling belt.

With just weeks left until WrestleMania, things are really starting to heat up between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes, but now we have to wait a week to see how The American Dream responds to the latest, brutal attack.