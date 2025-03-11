Summary John Cena's unexpected heel turn at WWE's Elimination Chamber has captivated the WWE Universe.

The Rock shares exclusive footage of Cena's heel turn and his backstage antics with The Final Boss.

Cena's heel turn sets up a monumental WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Following the jaw-dropping heel turn of John Cena at WWE's Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe has struggled to think or talk about anything else. A moment that no one ever saw coming, especially because the 16-time World Champion is set to wrap up his career at the end of 2025, it has resulted in one of the most noteworthy WWE segments in recent years.

With fans wanting to experience every last angle of the betrayal, the WWE Universe has used fan footage to WWE's own full segment footage to relive the dramatic moment. Now able to get more of an insight into the industry-changing moment, The Rock has posted a YouTube video revealing exclusive footage of that night in Toronto.

The Final Boss has been at the forefront of two consecutive chaotic Road to WrestleMania's. First making his presence felt in 2024, as he stuck his nose in Cody Rhodes' business, The Rock returned this year to once again infiltrate Rhodes' personal space. Wanting the American Nightmare to sell his soul, it was a request that was accepted by John Cena, who turned heel and aligned with The Final Boss. A moment that has been seen all over the world, The Rock has used his YouTube channel to allow the WWE Universe to experience an exclusive look at the moment.

The Final Boss and The Champ were focused backstage

As with every jaw-dropping moment in the WWE, it takes a precise execution for things to go down in history. A heel turn, when done right, can lead to great things, as proven in Toronto. A moment that was originally intended for Cody Rhodes, the 16-time World Champion kicked the American Nightmare in places unwanted and sided with The Rock, forming a powerful Hollywood duo.

With Travis Scott joining in on the segment and providing the Undisputed WWE Champion with legitimate injuries, there are plenty of reasons why the WWE Universe has been unable to keep quiet about what unfolded. Excited and nervous ahead of the Grandest Stage of them All, The Rock has revealed what goes on backstage before these historic moments.

John Cena's Historic WrestleMania Match

The Champ is aiming for a record-breaking night

Following his victory in the men's Elimination Chamber, Cena earned himself a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. A match that was huge enough as it is, Cena's consequential heel turn has upped the anti to unforeseen heights ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The final WrestleMania of Cena's illustrious two-decade career, the leader of the Cenation will be hoping he can leave Las Vegas with championship gold around his waist. A prospect that would see Cena earn his 17th World Championship reign, it would mark the Champ as the winningest champion in WWE history.