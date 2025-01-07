WWE's landmark partnership with Netflix began with a show billed as the biggest Monday Night RAW of all time. The event was streamed live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California in front of a record-setting crowd. Together with the regular stars of Monday Night Raw, legends such as The Undertaker, John Cena and The Rock made their presence known on a packed show.

One of the biggest questions leading into the switch from over-the-air television to Netflix revolved around how much further WWE would be able to push the envelope in terms of censorship. Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque addressed the topic during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last year, where he stated:

"Right now, just as an example of us being on Fox, if the crowd chants "Holy ****" or something much worse, they just take that audio. Sometimes they take the picture and the audio off, and it's just a black screen... We won't have those issues with Netflix. The ability to be live globally, the ability to have everything seen all at once everywhere, it's a game-changing moment."

Raw's debut episode on the streaming platform proved Levesque right - to a point. The Rock using the term "bull****" during his promo was left unedited, as was Pat McAfee calling Dominik Mysterio "a rat b******" later in the show. The crowd swearing at Solo Sikoa before his 'Tribal Combat' match with Roman Reigns was also left untouched.