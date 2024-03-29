Highlights The Rock whispered a cryptic message to Cody Rhodes on Monday night Raw, eventually revealling on social media - "Tonight, I'm gonna make you bleed."

After the whisper, The Rock proved to be a man of his word by leaving Rhodes a bloody mess.

WrestleMania 40 features The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, with celebrity guest appearances expected.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania 40 next month by coming to blows with his opponent Cody Rhodes during WWE Raw on Monday night, leaving him a bloody and rain soaked mess in the parking lot to conclude the show.

The Rock, who will team up with cousin Roman Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the opening night of WrestleMania, interrupted The American Dream and entered the ring, soaking up the acclaim of the crowd, before whispering something into Rhodes’ ear. That was all he did do, however, much to the dismay of those in attendance. They were all hoping to witness a Rock promo live, but that wasn't to be the case, as he simply whispered his message to his opponent and left.

The Rock Whispered Something to Cody Rhodes

He has now revealed all on social media

If you're a lip-reading expert, you would've been able to make out exactly what The Rock said to Rhodes in the ring on Monday night, but for those of us that aren't experts in that field, you would've finally found out on Thursday evening when The People's Champion revealed his message on his social media.

"Tonight, I'm going to make you bleed."

Later on that same night, The Rock took to social media again to post and promote the fact that he is a man of his word. After whispering his threat to Rhodes in the ring, he delivered on it by battering his upcoming opponent all over the arena, including the parking lot. In the end, Rocky would leave Rhodes a bloodied and battered mess outside the Chicago arena, making this rivalry all the more personal and heated.

All Eyes on WrestleMania 40

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins main events Night 1

This all provided an intriguing teaser for next month’s showpiece event, the 40th edition of WrestleMania, which has become the most prestigious event in WWE history since it was brought to the mainstream in the 1980s by stars like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

The event is notorious for celebrity guest appearances. The inaugural WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden in 1985 was frequented by both Muhammad Ali and Mr. T. With this year’s show being held at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, former Eagles center Jason Kelce is rumoured to be lined up for an appearance alongside boxer and social media influencer KSI and fellow American football star George Kittle.

WrestleMania has been a two-night affair since 2019 and should The Rock and Reigns win their opening night clash, then the Sunday night bout between Cody Rhodes and Reigns will be an anything goes Bloodline rules match to crown the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Other WrestleMania 40 Matches

Other stand out match-ups next weekend include Logan Paul vs Kevin Owen vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship, the Women’s Championship bout between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, and the Men’s Tag Team Championship match featuring The Judgement Day stable.