While leaving the ring, something a fan said ringside didn't go down well with The Brahma Bull, who decided to confront the spectator.

The Rock is fighting on night one of 'Mania, alongside cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

After inducting a family member into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s night ended in controversy after a tense confrontation with a fan. A shout of “Cody's coming for you” seemingly upset the former WWE Champion, as the excitement for WrestleMania 2024 hots up, but it seems that it was something else that The Brahma Bull took offence to.

During the night, tributes were made to legends and trailblazers of the wrestling world. Paul Heyman entered the 2024 class, one of the greatest managers WWE has ever seen. Mike Rotunda and Barry Windam, a tag team duo from the 80s, who captured the gold on two separate occasions, saw their names join the list. As well as one of the pioneers for black wrestlers, Thunderbolt Patterson, inducted by his good friend Scott Spears.

However, the night for ‘The Final Boss’ was seemingly more personal to him. Introducing his late grandmother to the Hall of Fame, Lia Maivia. Maivia, a trailblazer for women in wrestling, was one of the first female promoters in the sport. His grandmother last night became the third person that The Rock has had to induct into the Hall of Fame; in 2008, The Brahma Bull was on hand to introduce his father Rocky Johnson and Lia Mavia’s late husband, Peter Mavia.

The Rock's Night at the Hall of Fame

After collecting an award earlier in the night from Muhammad Ali’s wife, The Rock ended his night with a speech, dedicating it to his grandmother’s legacy, and how she paved the way for many young stars in the game. Continuing his speech, The Rock went onto mention some of the great stars from the past, among those names were none other than the father of his WrestleMania opponent. He spoke about Dusty Rhodes as one of his heroes, however, his attention soon turned to his son Cody, who was sat ringside.

The Rock's WrestleMania history (as of 06/004/24) Winner Loser WrestleMania Rocky Maivia The Sultan WrestleMania 13 The Rock Ken Shamrock WrestleMania XIV Stone Cold The Rock WrestleMania XV Triple H The Rock WrestleMania 2000 Stone Cold The Rock WrestleMania X-Seven The Rock Hulk Hogan WrestleMania X8 The Rock Stone Cold WrestleMania XIX Randy Orton, Batista, Ric Flair The Rock & Mick Foley WrestleMania XX The Rock John Cena WrestleMania XXVIII John Cena The Rock WrestleMania 29 The Rock Erick Rowan WrestleMania 32

“I do want you to know that what happens between you and Rock… it’s not business, it’s personal,” the message was clear to Rhodes, that the WrestleMania clash between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes means much more to The Rock than just business.

The anticipation is clearly running high for this weekend’s WrestleMania, which is set to be the biggest of all time.

Confrontation with fan sat ringside

As ‘The Final Boss’ was making his way backstage, he encountered a verbal fan, telling him that "Cody’s coming for you. It’s over.” Clearly agitating The Rock, he had strong words for the fan, “watch your f****** mouth.” A rare moment as on a night where WWE starts leave their alter egos at home, The Brahma Bull continued his new villain arc which he appears to have gained since joining The Bloodline since his return, although this is not the first time that he has disgruntled fans since making his comeback to the sport.

Back in February, ‘The People’s Champion’ left fans shocked in Salt Lake City after calling them inbred. “You’ll have a story to tell your 600 inbred grandchildren one day.” The Rock’s return to WWE has left fans turning against him, and they are all hopeful that Rhodes and Rollins can get the job done on night one of WrestleMania this evening.