Highlights Cody Rhodes has decided to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, a decision which sparked chaos during WWE's WrestleMania 40 press conference.

The Rock got into it with Rhodes during the press conference and slapped the American Nightmare.

The Great One then confronted Triple H backstage in a heated exchange.

Things certainly got heated between The Rock and Triple H following the WrestleMania 40 press conference, as WWE released footage from an incident backstage once the event had wrapped up.

In the week following last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, uncertainty has ruled over WrestleMania 40. Heading into the show, most people assumed that Cody Rhodes would announce his intention to challenge Roman Reigns at this year's Show of Shows, but, instead, he seemed to delay his quest to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and invited The Rock to join the fold.

This caused major uproar online, as WWE received relentless backlash over some fans being unhappy that the Royal Rumble winner would opt not to use his earned title shot to go after the same man who he had lost to in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It also threw a spanner into the works when it comes to Raw’s title picture, as the switch unexpectedly lined up Cody Rhodes to challenge for Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship, a title he had previously shown disinterest in contending for.

So, last night, those live in attendance and watching around the world were hoping to have all their questions answered as WWE hosted a press conference for WrestleMania 40. Here, The Rock initially teased the idea that he and Roman Reigns would clash in Philadelphia this April, a proposal that received a mixed reaction until a ‘we want Cody’ chant broke out and then things got interesting.

Cody Rhodes interrupted the press conference

He declared he would challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania

Eventually, without an entrance or music, The American Nightmare stormed onto the stage and declared that the foreshadowed match between Rock and Roman was ‘b******t’, before delighting the fans by announcing that he was going to challenge Reigns after all, beginning to deliver harsh words to both Samoan icons.

During his promo, Cody talked about the family tree which had previously been shown on-screen by The Rock, saying that the pair’s ancestors would be ashamed by The Tribal Chief. The Great One took offence to this, and things soon got tense between he and Rhodes. In the end, tension boiled over and Rock landed a slap on The American Nightmare which prompted a brawl involving all four wrestlers who were currently on the stage.

It was certainly a chaotic segment which embroiled both Reigns, Rock and Cody in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title picture while also keeping World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins connected to the proceedings. Also, it seemingly confirmed that the company are moving forward with Rock as a heel character in the face of the overwhelming fan support for Rhodes. The chaos didn't end with the press conference, though.

The Rock angrily confronted Triple H with Reigns backstage afterwards

The Great One was irate about the situation and demanded the Game fix things

To add to this, a video shared on WWE’s official X account shows Rock and Roman walking side by side following the press conference ending. The duo approached Triple H, who was otherwise doing an interview about the event, to demand that he fix the situation.

Rock continuously says ‘Let him talk s**t about our family again!’ referring to the comments Rhodes’ made in the heated exchange, telling Triple H that he and Reigns would fix it themselves when The Game tried to tell the 51-year-old that he’d stepped out of line. Notably, Rock remained aggressive by stating about Cody Rhodes that he’d ‘slap his f*****g teeth out of his mouth’ before emphatically walking away from Triple H.

All in all, Rock’s alignment with Roman Reigns meant that Rollins and Rhodes could bring up the fact that he has just joined the TKO Board of Directors to further create the heel vs face dynamic. This could potentially lead to a future tag team match, and there are many options available to WWE going forward as to what to do next. As always, as more reaction comes out about last night’s WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.