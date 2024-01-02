Highlights The Rock's return to WWE on Raw Day One was met with huge excitement and cheers from the crowd.

The Rock delivered a scathing promo to Jinder Mahal, calling him the biggest a****** and referencing his angry face.

The Rock hinted at a potential match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, teasing a showdown between the two cousins at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40.

The Rock made his return to WWE last night at Raw Day One, and made an interesting comment about Universal Champion Roman Reigns to end his promo, which caused the crowd in attendance to erupt, and got everyone watching around the world excited in the process.

'The People's Champion' interrupted 'The Modern Day Maharaja' Jinder Mahal, who was revealed as the former WWE Champion that had been rumoured to appear, much to the displeasure of those in the arena, but of course, that wasn't the actual return. After Mahal had been trashing the USA throughout his promo, The Rock said: "Oh you are in trouble tonight!"

The Rock's epic return to WWE on Raw

The Brahma Bull then paid tribute to The Iron Sheik by telling Mahal that he wasn't him. "If The Iron Sheik were here right now this is what he would say: 'Oh Rock bubba, who is this no good, dirty, son of a b****, jabroni b******?' Well, The Rock is not ashamed, in fact, The Rock is damn proud to be 'The People's Champion'. And The Rock is damn proud to be an American. And The Rock is especially damn proud to say finally, The Rock has come back to San Diego!"

This iconic line was met with huge cheers from the San Diego crowd.

'Rocky' went on to say: "You come out here and you run your mouth about the truth, about the truth and why they boo you. Let The Rock tell you some truth. They don't boo you because of how you look. They don't boo you because of how you talk. They don't boo you because you speak Punjabi, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. They boo you because you're the biggest a****** walking God's green earth.

"There's that look, there's that face, that angry face that you have all the time, we're all familiar with the resting b**** face. What this is, this is the raging a****** face. Why are you so angry, angry all the time? If The Rock had to guess why you're so angry it's probably 'cause nobody likes you and you're not funny. As a matter of fact, if you were one of The Rock's movies, you would probably be Baywatch."

The Rock then said another classic line to Mahal, asking him if he'd seen Baywatch, and before Mahal could answer, The Rock shouted: "It doesn't matter if you've ever seen Baywatch!"

The Rock then referred to Mahal as "The Day One Douchebag," which got the whole crowd chanting under the instruction and guidance of The People's Champion. He then had a song for Mahal, which was appropriately called 'The People's Welcome.' Despite being away from the ring for so long, it's clear to see he never misses a beat when it comes to promos and interactions with the crowd.

Mahal had enough of The Rock's games and went to take him down, before Rocky fought back, delivering a Spinebuster and the famous People's Elbow.

The Rock hints at Roman Reigns match

The Rock had one more thing to say before he left Raw. "I'm a little hungry. I'm going to get something to eat. When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight in San Diego, should The Rock sit at the booth? Or should The Rock sit at the bar? Yeah, The Rock loves a bar, too. Or, should The Rock sit at the head of the table?"

The Head of the Table has been one of Roman Reigns' many nicknames during his long Universal title reign, and it looks like we may finally see the showdown between the two real-life cousins. There had been speculation that the two would clash at last year's WrestleMania in Hollywood, but it didn't work out. There is a big show in Perth, Australia next month: Elimination Chamber. Will we see the clash there, or even at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia? Time will tell, but it does look like we may be getting one of the biggest matches in WWE history very soon.