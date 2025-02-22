Summary The Rock and Cody Rhodes have a complex history of conflict and camaraderie in WWE.

Despite their newfound friendship and lack of animosity, The Rock still leaves ominous warnings for Cody Rhodes.

The Rock hints that his story with Cody Rhodes 'never has to culminate in a match' at WrestleMania.

In case you missed it, The Rock made his electrifying return to WWE on SmackDown. With this week's show being held in New Orleans, he dropped a major announcement to the Smoothie King Center crowd that WrestleMania 42 will emanate at the Caesar Superdome next year. But that was just the tip of the iceberg of his reasons for coming to SmackDown. He wanted to speak personally to Cody Rhodes—and the two had an earth-shattering conversation, to say the least.

Much like he did during the RAW on Netflix premiere, The Great One initially praised the Undisputed WWE Champion for carrying the company over the past year. But his tone eventually turned ominous when he made an eerie demand and a chilling ultimatum to Rhodes.

The one thing I want more than anything in the world is that... I want your soul.

​​​​​

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' Story

The two have had a unique love-hate relationship so far

Credit: WWE

This segment gave WWE fans hope that a Rock vs. Rhodes match will eventually happen. That idea seemed to be off the table when The Rock seemingly squashed his beef with Rhodes on the RAW on Netflix premiere. He gave his flowers to the Undisputed WWE Champion and even shared a tequila with him after the show.

It was only last year that The Final Boss was smacking a bloodied Rhodes in the parking lot while throwing expletives at his face. The Rock ensured The American Nightmare's Road to WrestleMania was hell and did everything in his power to prevent Rhodes from capturing the WWE Championship. Nonetheless, against all odds, Cody finished the story he set for himself and overcame everything The Final Boss threw at him.

On the night after WrestleMania, The Rock confronted the new WWE Champion. Though he congratulated Rhodes for getting the job done, he still had some ominous parting words for The American Nightmare.

Don't you ever break my heart again.

Fastforward to 2025, Rhodes and Rock are suddenly buddies. WWE fans were confused about how friendly The Rock was to Rhodes during Raw's historic debut on Netflix. But as The People's Champ said during his NXT appearance, it's best to be patient and let the story play out. That initial chapter may have just played out right before our eyes on SmackDown tonight.

The Rock Drops Worrying Hint on Cody Rhodes WrestleMania Match

"It never has to culminate in a match"

The Rock's cryptic words on SmackDown had many fans speculating that an eventual showdown with Rhodes at WrestleMania may be on the docket. However, his comments during his post-show press conference seem to hint otherwise.

What I really love... with The Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, it’s not about the WWE Title... It never has to culminate into a match. I think to be able to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling, off-putting thing... ‘He wants his soul’, what does that mean?

Nonetheless, this does not indicate that a Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania is out of the window. But The Final Boss did previously say that he is always 20 steps ahead. Fortunately, WWE fans will likely get more answers next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, when Cody Rhodes will finally give his answer to The Rock's ultimatum.