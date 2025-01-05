Summary The Rock confirmed his appearance at WWE Raw's Netflix premiere, dedicating the night to his family.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will engage in Tribal Combat on Monday night and The Rock may very well get himself involved.

The Rock last appeared at WWE Bad Blood, when he confronted Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

It is official. Millions and millions will be smelling what The Rock is cooking at WWE Raw 's highly-anticipated Netflix premiere as he makes his electrifying return to the WWE . The Final Boss himself confirmed his appearance in the January 6th special with a video that he posted across his social media channels.

In the post's caption, The Rock said he will dedicate the night to his family. However, he did not mention any of his plans for the show. During the 70-second clip, The Rock spoke extensively about his family and revealed that His Highness, The Paramount High Chief, bestowed upon him the title of High Chief Seiuli.

"His words to me were, 'You are a son of the king. You are a son of Samoa. From this day forward, you will leave your boyish ways behind and you will take with you our Samoan culture and our Polynesian culture wherever you go around the world.'" - The Rock

The Rock Will Be At WWE Raw's Netflix Premiere

A stacked show just got even better

Close

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about whether The Rock would be part of this year's Road to WrestleMania. Outside the WWE, Dwayne Johnson is an extremely busy man with his commitments to Hollywood. His appearance doesn't necessarily confirm that he will wrestle at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE star, Eugene, recently predicted that he would take on either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes. Nonetheless, his return during Raw's Netflix premiere is a good sign that he will grace the WWE with his presence during its most exciting time of the year.

As for this Monday, it remains to be seen just what The Great One will do. But there is a high chance that he will get himself involved in Bloodline Business. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will engage in Tribal Combat to determine the true Tribal Chief. Moreover, The Rock also has some unfinished business with Cody Rhodes. After WrestleMania 40, The Great One gave a present to the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion, and warned Rhodes to never break his heart again.

The Rock last appeared at WWE Bad Blood. He sent the entire State Farm Arena into a frenzy when his music hit after the main event, where Reigns and Rhodes teamed up to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match. The Final Boss stared down both Roman and Cody to close the show and even made the cut-throat gesture as he walked away from the arena.

Raw's Netflix debut is already incredibly stacked with several high-profile matches and anticipated returns. Apart from Roman vs. Solo, Seth Rollins and CM Punk will finally take their very personal rivalry to the ring. The revenge-seeking Drew McIntyre will also square off with Jey Uso, while Liv Morgan will defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Moreover, 16-time world champion John Cena will also show up as he embarks on his year-long Retirement Tour in 2025. And now, The Rock will grace the WWE with his presence as the company makes history with its move to Netflix.