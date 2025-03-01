Summary The Rock sent one final message to Cody Rhodes ahead of his massive decision at Elimination Chamber

The Rock enticed Rhodes with lavish treatment and gifts throughout the evening as a sneak peek to what his life would be if he accepts his offer.

Various superstars offered advice to Rhodes throughout the night.

The Rock shook up the WWE Universe by making his long-awaited return on SmackDown last week. The People's Champ officially revealed that WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans. But he wasn't just there to make a business announcement. The Final Boss delivered a shocking ultimatum to Cody Rhodes.

The one thing I want more than anything in the world is that... I want your soul.

The American Nightmare will answer The Rock's plea to become his champion on Saturday night at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes has about 24 hours to make his potentially life-changing decision. With time ticking away, The Final Boss ensured he did everything he can to make sure the Undisputed WWE Champion becomes his champion.

A lot transpired on this week's episode of SmackDown. A tournament that culminated in a Triple Threat match was held to determine the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton showed up in Toronto Maple Leafs shirts ahead of their tag team match on Saturday. The combatants in the men's Elimination Chamber match had a heated face-off. But the big story of the night was about Cody Rhodes' thoughts on The Rock's shocking request.

Related WWE SmackDown Results (Feb 28th 2025): Cody Rhodes Mulls About Elimination Chamber Decision Join us as we report on the live in-ring action with WWE SmackDown taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Rock Butters Up to Cody Rhodes

The Final Boss gave the American Nightmare a sneek peak

Credit: WWE

Throughout the night, superstars left and right came up to Cody Rhodes to offer their two cents on what he should decide. From Drew McIntyre, to Seth Rollins, to CM Punk, everybody said their piece for the Undisputed WWE Champion before he makes his choice on Saturday night.

Tonight's SmackDown culminated with Michael Cole interviewing Rhodes about the decision. In the middle of their discussion, Cole received word that The Rock had a gift to Rhodes—and out came an American Nightmare-branded Raptor truck just for the WWE Champion.

The Final Boss had been enticing Rhodes throughout the evening with first-class treatment—perhaps giving Cody a sneak peek into what he would get if he accepts the offer of a lifetime. And this lavish vehicle was the final bow to everything.

The Rock's Final Message to Cody Rhodes

"Don't break my heart again."

Credit: WWE

Moments later, The Rock appeared on the jumbotron and gave one final message to the American Nightmare. After laying down the kind of life Rhodes will have should he agree to become his champion, The Great One said he has full belief that his new friend will make the right decision.

Before the night ended, The Final Boss said he had one more gift for Rhodes. He then revealed a weight belt, similar to Cody's, with the eerie words "Cody's Soul." Underneath it was the date "June 11, 2015"—the day Dusty passed away. The Rock then finished with one last message before he hopped on to his plane to Toronto.

Don't break my heart again Cody Rhodes. I'm coming to Toronto. You give me your soul. And you make me embrace you as my champion. I love you, brother.

Rhodes looked deeply shaken by everything that transpired on SmackDown, especially with The Rock's message. What will the Undisputed WWE Champion do? Everything will be answered, with the answer, on Saturday night at the Rogers Centre at Elimination Chamber.