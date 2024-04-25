Highlights The Rock has gifted his personal truck and $100,000 to single father Ricardo Garza, who runs a cleaning business similar to what The Rock's dad used to do.

Isaiah Garza, Ricardo's son, who was once homeless, founded the Isaiah Garza Foundation, raising millions for underprivileged individuals globally.

The Rock has gifted trucks away to people in the past, most notably an ex-military man and also the person who took him in when he was homeless.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shown an incredible gesture of generosity by gifting his own personal truck and $100,000 to a single father working as a cleaner to support his family.

The Rock posted a video regarding the act of generosity, showing the moment when he presented Ricardo Garza with his dream truck.

“All the stuff we’ve gone through, it’s been so hard. I raised him by myself – it was tough, man,” said Garza to The Rock.

Why The Rock Gifted His Truck

Garza has a cleaning company, which was the same career as The Rock’s late father. He has also been a huge fan of The Rock and wrestling, revealing that 20 years ago he got the same Brahma Bull tattoo as his wrestling icon.

When asked about why he gave Garza these gifts, The Rock said: “First of all, all the good work that you do. I have a thing that may make a difference, and that’s why I gave it to you. I also miss my dad, and he [Garza’s child] speaks so highly of you. You deserve it.”

Rocky Johnson, The Rock’s father, sadly passed away in 2020, and it was evident that Garza’s story struck a chord with the wrestler, saying: “If my dad were here, I would give him this truck.”

The Rock remembers his dad

The Rock also posted a tweet with the video, reading like a poem, lamenting the loss of his father: “Sometimes I just miss my dad. Wish I could give him my truck or give him a little cash. He (Ricardo) immediately reminded me of my old man. Hard worker, struggled with hard times, but always did what he could to take care of his family.

“My dad even opened up a cleaning service, just like Isaiah’s dad. And just like my dad back then, the one thing Ricardo needed was a truck for all his supplies and to get to and from work.

“I gave Ricardo my personal truck. I gave Ricardo some cash. I think in a way, this moment with Ricardo, felt like my dad was still here with me and I could make him happy.

“Love you both, Isaiah & Ricardo. I love the father-son bond you have. Take care of each other. Hold on to that hope. I miss my old man.”

Who is the Person The Rock Gave his Truck To

Isaiah Garza, the son of Ricardo, does a lot of work for charity

So, who is Isaiah Garza, and how were they able to capture The Rock’s attention with the story of their father?

Garza is the head of the Isaiah Garza foundation, a “non-profit making dreams come true.” Mainly concerned with raising money for underprivileged people, Garza has undertaken an incredible number of projects that has granted millions to people in need worldwide.

Garza themselves was homeless just a few years ago, prompting the foundation of their non-profit. A highlight of their charity work was working with KFC to raise $500,000 in grants for non-profits fighting hunger. They have also worked with sports teams, such as the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, to give poor fans the chance to meet their heroes.

Despite their astonishing repertoire of charity work, helping their own father in this way must have been a high point. Speaking after their interaction with the wrestler, Garza said: “Where do I even start? For me and my father to be with our hero in life – it was a full-circle moment for all the hard times we’ve been through. I can honestly tell you that was the greatest day of my entire life. I want to thank you, Rock, and I’m very proud of you brother. I hope you’re proud of yourself, and your dad would be so damn proud of you, man.”